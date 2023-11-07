Best Things To Buy at Costco for Thanksgiving 2023

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and those prepping their holiday feasts have likely started a shopping list for everything they need. Shoppers planning to go on a Costco run can pick up tons of Turkey Day essentials. From prep to ingredients and clean up, Costco has all the bulk Thanksgiving essentials you need at low prices.

Grab your Costco member card. This Thanksgiving, you’ll want to stock up on these Costco must-haves.

Ritz Crackers

Price: $8.99

What’s a charcuterie board without crackers? Costco members receive $3.50 in manufacturer’s savings when they buy Ritz Crackers now through November 19.

Each box contains 18 sleeves of crackers. When we crunch the numbers, this means Costco shoppers pay roughly 49 cents per cracker stack.

Swanson Chicken Broth

Price: $7.99

You don’t want to run out of chicken broth when cooking stuffing and gravy. Luckily, Costco shoppers won’t have to worry about this when they purchase the 12-count package of Swanson Chicken Broth.

Now through November 19, Costco members receive $2.70 off in manufacturer’s savings. This equals out to paying about 66 cents per chicken broth can.

Del Monte Canned Cut Green Beans

Price: $10.49

Green bean casserole, anyone? Now through November 12, Costco members save $2.50 in manufacturer’s savings off Del Monte Canned Cut Green Beans.

Each package contains 12 cans. After crunching the numbers, this means shoppers pay just 87 cents per can.

Del Monte Whole Kernel Canned Corn

Price: $10.49

Whether you’re making a creamed corn dish, corn casserole or enjoying corn on its own, Costco shoppers will receive $2.50 in manufacturer’s savings off the purchase of Del Monte Whole Kernel Canned Corn.

Each package contains 12 cans. Much like the Del Monte Canned Cut Green Beans, Costco members pay roughly 87 cents per canned corn.

Eco-Foil Half Size Deep Steam Table Pan

Price: $10.49

Encourage guests to serve themselves at your Thanksgiving feast by adding dishes to these Eco-Foil Half Size Deep Steam Table Pans.

Now through November 19, Costco members receive $2 off in manufacturer’s savings. Each package contains 30 pans. This means you’re only paying about 34 cents per pan. Any leftover pans can be saved for next Thanksgiving.

Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates

Price: $11.99

If you have a large Thanksgiving Day guest list, consider swapping out expensive, breakable dinnerware for Kirkland Signature Elegant Plastic Plates.

Costco members receive $3 off in manufacturer’s savings now through November 12. Each package contains 50 plates which equals out to spending about 24 cents per plate.

Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil

Price: $19.69

Wrap up a plate of food to go with Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil. Now through November 19, Costco members receive $5.30 off their purchase in the manufacturer’s savings.

Each package includes a two-count of foil. Limit two packages per member.

Ziploc Seal Top Freezer Bag

Price: $15.99

Freeze up leftovers to enjoy after Thanksgiving. Now through November 19, Costco members receive $3.80 off in manufacturer’s savings with the purchase of Ziploc Seal Top Freezer Bags.

These Ziploc bags are designed to freeze quarts. Each package includes four boxes containing 54 bags totaling 216 bags per box. When we crunch the numbers, this means shoppers only pay around eight cents per Ziploc bag.

Dawn Platinum Powerwash

Price: $8.99

A big Thanksgiving feast requires lots of cleaning up! Now through November 19, Costco members will receive $2 off in manufacturer’s savings when they purchase Dawn Platinum Powerwash.

Each package includes one sprayer and two refills, more than enough to clean even the biggest pile of dishes.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best Things To Buy at Costco for Thanksgiving 2023

