Best Thematic ETFs: Telemedicine, Cloud, IoT & More

(0:50) - What Is Thematic Investing?

(3:20) - Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF: EDOC

(10:10) - Will Cloud Computing's Strength Continue After The Pandemic?

(16:00) - Global X Social Media ETF: SOCL

(19:50) - Global X Internet of Things ETF: SNSR

(23:00) - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF: LIT

(26:40) - Will The Cannabis Industry See A Surge In Performance Anytime Soon?

(30:20) - How Can A Thematic ETF Fit Into An Investors Portfolio?

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Jay Jacobs, Head of Research & Strategy at Global X ETFs, which is a leader in the thematic ETF space. Thematic ETFs benefit from long-term trends that are transforming the way we live.

The coronavirus has been a game-changer for telemedicine. The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF EDOC holds global health care companies with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. Launched about three months back, the fund has already gathered more than $390 million in assets.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU has benefitted from the exponential growth in cloud computing market. The product, which made its debut in 2019, has attracted over $1.25 billion in AUM and is up over 50% this year.

The Global X Internet Of Things ETF SNSR holds companies that facilitate the IoT industry. We discuss the role of connected technology in combatting COVID-19.

The Global X Social Media ETF SOCL holds leading social media companies around the world such as Facebook FB, Tencent TCEHY and Twitter TWTR. We discuss the role of social media in the digital age.

The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF LIT, a $940 million fund, has surged 83% this year, as global demand for electric vehicles continues to soar.

The Global X Cannabis ETF POTX had a terrible performance last year but has rallied in the past few weeks. Several states have now approved use of recreational marijuana. What lies ahead?

Tune into the podcast to learn more about these ETFs. Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight and also make sure to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

(In full disclosure, Neena owns shares of CLOU and SNSR in the ETF Investor Portfolio.)

