Best Tech Stocks To Buy Now? 2 For Your July 2024 List

The tech sector is a dynamic component of the stock market. It’s known for its innovative companies and potential for high returns. Additionally, tech stocks, which include giants like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and smaller startups, are popular for their growth prospects in areas such as software, hardware, and internet services. These stocks are often the first to benefit from new technological advancements and increased digitalization in society.

However, investing in tech stocks comes with its set of challenges. The sector is known for its volatility. Prices can fluctuate greatly on news about product launches, regulatory changes, or economic shifts. Additionally, high valuations can make these stocks risky, as they may be more sensitive to market corrections. Investors need to be aware of these factors and consider their risk tolerance when investing in this sector.

Overall, buying tech stocks can offer significant potential opportunities for growth. Especially in a world increasingly driven by technology. Investors should do thorough research and possibly diversify their holdings across different tech companies to mitigate risks. That said, here are two tech stocks to watch in thestock market today

Tech Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT Stock)

To begin, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a global technology leader. The company develops, licenses, and supports a wide range of software products, services, and devices. Its most popular products include the Microsoft Windows operating system, the Microsoft Office suite, and its personal computing devices, cloud services through Microsoft Azure.

Last month, Microsoft announced a new cybersecurity initiative aimed at supporting rural hospitals across America. In detail, this program addresses the sharp increase in ransomware and other cyberattacks that particularly affect rural healthcare, which reported more such incidents in 2023 than any other critical infrastructure sector. Microsoft’s program offers specialized cybersecurity services, potentially at no cost, to improve the defenses of these essential yet vulnerable facilities.

Year-to-date, shares of Microsoft stock have surged higher by 25.72% so far. While, as of Wednesday’s closing bell, MSFT stock closed the day up another 1.46% at $466.25 a share.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD Stock)

Next up, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is a cybersecurity technology company. It provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to detect threats and automate responses.

Late last month, CrowdStrike announced new partnerships with distributors Ingram Micro, M3Corp, and TEAM Mexico to improve cybersecurity in Latin America. These partnerships will help spread the use of CrowdStrike’s Falcon® platform across the region. This platform uses advanced AI to protect against complex cyber threats. The goal is to make cybersecurity simpler and cheaper for businesses in Mexico, Brazil, and other parts of Latin America, by using a single system that covers all their needs.

In 2024 so far, CRWD stock has increased by 51.67% YTD. Meanwhile, as of Wednesday’s closing bell, shares of CrowdStrike stock finished the day trading lower by 2.96%, at $374.45 a share.

