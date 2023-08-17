Best Student Loans and Private Student Loans of August 2023

There are two main types of student loans: federal student loans — issued by the U.S. Department of Education — and private student loans. Both differ in interest rates, eligibility requirements, loan modification options and forgiveness programs.

Although federal loans offer more flexible repayment terms and borrower protections, a private student loan can help cover your school’s total cost of attendance after you’ve hit the federal borrowing limit and exhausted all other options. Based on our research, we’ve chosen College Ave as the best overall private student loan lender overall because of its variety of loan options and repayment terms.

But there are other lenders that may be a better fit for your particular needs, so we’ve highlighted several top lenders below. Read our student loans guide to learn more about types of loans, how to apply, interest rates, typical loan terms and more.

Student Loan Forgiveness Update:

The Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s debt relief plan, but there are other routes to get loan forgiveness, and the Biden Administration is exploring other policy options.

The federal student loan payment freeze is ending later this month. Interest will begin accruing on existing loans on Sept. 1, 2023, with payments starting again in October.

Our Top Picks For Best Student Loans

Note: Experts recommend taking out federal student loans before taking on private student loan debt. Jump straight to that section. See how we chose our winners.

Best Private Student Loans:

College Ave – Best Overall

Sallie Mae – Best for Healthcare Professions

Earnest – Best for Parents

SoFi – Best for No Fees and Discounts

Ascent – Best for Borrowers Without a Cosigner

LendKey – Best Marketplace

Best Federal Student Loans:

Best Private Student Loans Reviews

College Ave’s private student loan rates

Loan Type Interest Rates Undergrad rates -- Variable 5.29% - 16.99% with autopay discount Undergrad rates -- Fixed 4.42% - 16.99% with autopay discount Graduate rates -- Variable 5.29% - 14.49% with autopay discount Graduate rates -- Fixed 4.42% - 14.49% with autopay discount

Basic eligibility requirements

To apply for a private student loan with College Ave, student borrowers must:

Be at least 16 years of age

Be enrolled in an eligible school in the USA

Have a Social Security number

Meet the school’s satisfactory academic progress guidelines

Students interested in applying for a private student loan with College Ave can obtain pre-approval with a soft credit check that won’t impact their credit score.

Repayment options and fees

While in school, College Ave offers borrowers several repayment options. Depending on the type of loan you’re applying for, you may be able to choose from the following options:

Interest-only payments

Flat $25 monthly payments

Deferred payments

Full interest and principal payments

You can select a loan term of five, eight, 10 or 15 years for most loans. If you are attending medical school, loan terms can be as long as 20 years.

This online lender doesn’t charge application fees, origination fees or prepayment penalties. Its late payment fee is 5% or $25.

Why we chose College Ave as Best Overall

College Ave ranks as best overall due to its variety of loan options, in-school payment plans and lengthy grace periods for graduate students.

Pros

Loan terms as long as 15 years

Nine-month grace periods for graduate students

Borrow up to total cost of attendance

Cons

International students must have a valid Social Security number and cosigner that is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to qualify for a loan

Cosigner releases only available after half the repayment term is completed

International students aren't eligible for cosigner releases

More on College Ave’s student loan options

College Ave Student Loans offers private loans for students, international students and parents. Borrowers can receive a College Ave loan if they’re enrolled at least part time, as long as they’re registered at a qualifying, degree-granting institution and show satisfactory academic progress.

College Ave finances up to the total cost of attendance and disburses the loan directly to the institution. The lender offers loans for undergraduate, graduate, MBA, medical school, graduate health professions, dental school, law school and career training programs. College Ave also allows borrowers to refinance their loans.

For those experiencing financial hardships, College Ave offers up to 12 months of forbearance for the life of the loan. It’s usually provided in three- or six-month increments, but varies based on your situation.

Finally, College Ave partnered with Payce Rewards, a free service where students earn cash back for online and in-store purchases to help them pay down their student loans. Payce Rewards is linked to around 61,000 stores and restaurants across the United States, including CVS, Walmart and DoorDash.

Read full College Ave student loan review>>

Sallie Mae’s private student loan rates

Loan Type Interest Rates Undergrad rates -- Variable 6.12%-16.45% with autopay discount Undergrad rates -- Fixed 4.50%-15.49% with autopay discount Graduate rates -- Variable 6.62%-16.22 with autopay discount Graduate rates -- Fixed © Copyright 2023 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.