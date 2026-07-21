The Best "Strong Buy" Stocks to Buy as Q2 Earnings Season Heats Up

The Nasdaq jumped on Tuesday as Wall Street bought up chip stocks such as Micron, AMD, and Nvidia.

The tech-heavy index is attempting to hold its ground just below its 50-day moving average as investors wait for technology giants such as Google parent Alphabet and Tesla to kick-start the most critical stretch of earnings season for the market on Wednesday.

The current Zacks estimates point to what’s shaping up to be another blockbuster quarter for Technology companies, and more importantly, the broader economy. The Magnificent 7’s total Q2 earnings are expected to jump +28.7% YoY on +25.1% higher revenues, according to the most recent Zacks data.

More importantly, the rest of the S&P 500 outside of the Mag 7 technology giants are set to report strong second quarter growth. Excluding the Mag 7 entirely, Q2 earnings for the rest of the S&P 500 are still projected to climb 25.3%.

Given this backdrop, the Wall Street bulls might be able to push the market to new highs during the heart of Q2 earnings season and in the back half of 2026.

Let’s explore how investors can use a Zacks screen to help find some of the best Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks out of a group of over 200 highly-ranked stocks to consider buying as the second quarter earnings season ramps up.

Zacks Rank Basics

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks outperform the market in good and bad times. However, there are over 200 stocks that earn a Zacks Rank #1 at any given time.

Therefore, it’s helpful to understand how to apply filters to the Zacks Rank in order to narrow the list down to a more manageable and tradable set of stocks.

"Strong Buy" Stock Screen Parameters

There are only three items on this screen. But together, these three filters can result in some impressive returns.

• Zacks Rank equal to 1

Starting with a Zacks Rank #1 is often a strong jumping off point because it boasts an average annual return of roughly 24.4% per year since 1988.

• % Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0

Positive current quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

• % Broker Rating Change over 4 Week equal to Top # 5

Top 5 stocks with the best average broker rating changes over the last four weeks.

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and is called bt_sow_filtered zacks rank5. It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

Here is one of the five stocks that qualified for the Filtered Zacks Rank 5 strategy today…

Buy Cheap ($16 a share) Medical Technology Stock BWAY for Growth and Value

BrainsWay Ltd. BWAY is at the cutting edge of non-invasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The company makes a special helmet-like device that uses magnetic pulses to gently stimulate deeper parts of the brain.

BWAY’s non-invasive treatment (called Deep TMS) helps people with depression, anxious depression, OCD, smoking addiction, and beyond, focusing especially on people who haven’t gotten better with meds or therapy. This is BrainsWay’s pitch to patients and Wall Street: Current treatment options, such as pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, and beyond, are simply “not sufficient for a substantial population of patients.”



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BWAY’s revenue is projected to jump 31% this year and 23% next year. Its adjusted earnings are projected to dip slightly YoY in 2026, before soaring 64% in FY27 to $0.54 a share (blowing away FY25’s $0.36). The Medical – Products company’s earnings outlook has surged 10% for 2026 and 20% for 2027, helping it earn its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The recent upward revisions are part of a strong positive trend over the last year.

The stock has skyrocketed nearly 1,300% in the past three years, including a 70% YTD climb. The move helped it blow past its previous 2019 peaks following its IPO. BrainsWay stock found technical support recently and might be able to break out to new highs if it sports strong earnings in August.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

All four of the brokerage recommendations Zacks has are “Strong Buys,” and it's trading near its lowest level forward earnings multiple even though its price is near all-time highs. Some investors might also appreciate that BWAY stock trades for $16 a share, which is what many consider a cheap stock.

Get the rest of the stocks on this list and start looking for the newest companies that fit these criteria. It's easy to do. And it could help you find your next big winner. Start screening for these companies today with a free trial to the Research Wizard. You can do it.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

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Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: www.zacks.com/performance_disclosure

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.