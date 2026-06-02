The Best "Strong Buy" Stocks to Buy Now in June

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged to yet another set of record highs on the first day of June. The bulls seemingly won’t be shaken off course as they cheer on a wave of artificial intelligence-based spending that’s leading to blockbuster earnings expansion across various pockets of the economy.

Industries outside of technology that are completely unrelated to AI are also proving resilient, showcasing strong bottom-line expansion. This backdrop means that investors likely want to keep buying stocks in June since there is no telling when the current rally faces its next roadblock.

The big money on Wall Street is doing all it can to make sure they don’t miss out on what could be a prolonged rally in 2026 and beyond.

Let’s explore how investors can use a Zacks screen to help find some of the best Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks out of a group of over 200 highly-ranked stocks to consider buying now to start June and throughout the second half of 2026.

Zacks Rank Basics

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)stocks outperform the market in good and bad times. However, there are over 200 stocks that earn a Zacks Rank #1 at any given time.

Therefore, it’s helpful to understand how to apply filters to the Zacks Rank in order to narrow the list down to a more manageable and tradable set of stocks.

How to Use this "Strong Buy" Stock Screen

There are only three items on this screen. But together, these three filters can result in some impressive returns.

• Zacks Rank equal to 1

Starting with a Zacks Rank #1 is often a strong jumping off point because it boasts an average annual return of roughly 24.4% per year since 1988.

• % Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0

Positive current quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

• % Broker Rating Change over 4 Week equal to Top # 5

Top 5 stocks with the best average broker rating changes over the last four weeks.

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and is called bt_sow_filtered zacks rank5. It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

Here is one of the five stocks that qualified for the Filtered Zacks Rank 5 strategy today…

Buy Skyrocketing Chip and AI Infrastructure Stock VPG Now?

Vishay Precision Group, Inc.’s VPG precision measurement and sensing technologies business is booming as it rides long-term megatrends across semiconductor equipment, data centers, avionics, military and space, and beyond.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The firm is reaching a pivot point as its highly accurate sensors and measurement devices gain steam. Its first-quarter bookings jumped 25.5% sequentially to $102.1 million, marking the third-highest quarterly level in VPG’s history.

Vishay Precision is projected to grow its adjusted earnings by 100% in 2026 to $0.98 a share and then expand its bottom line by another 91% next year to reach $1.87 a share. This marks a huge bounce back after a disappointing run that came against a tough to compete against stretch.

The AI data center and semiconductor infrastructure company is projected to grow its revenue by 14% in 2026 and 7% next year to new all-time highs. VPG’s upward earnings revisions (+25% for 2026 and +22% for 2027) help it land a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now. The stock is in the midst of a so-called melt-up, with VPG soaring over 400% in the past year, including a 250% charge in 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

VPG’s recent charge helped it break out of the trading range it had been stuck in since 2018. Some investors might be nervous to chase the stock here. But the bulls appear ready to keep pushing the pedal to the metal on the precision measurement technologies stock and all things related to the larger AI infrastructure spending boom.

Get the rest of the stocks on this list and start looking for the newest companies that fit these criteria. It's easy to do. And it could help you find your next big winner. Start screening for these companies today with a free trial to the Research Wizard. You can do it.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

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Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: www.zacks.com/performance_disclosure

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Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.