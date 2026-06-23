Best "Strong Buy" Stocks to Buy for July and the Second Half of 2026

The stock market fell on Tuesday as Wall Street raced to take profits from soaring semiconductor stocks. There could be more profit-taking-based selling heading into the July 4th holiday weekend as investors, big and small, head on vacation.

As long as big tech and beyond provide solid second-half guidance during the Q2 reporting cycle and the Iran deal holds, the bulls likely hold the upper hand in the second half.

Wall Street hedge funds and beyond cannot afford to miss out on what could be a prolonged rally in the second half of 2026 and beyond.

So let’s explore how investors can use a Zacks screen to help find some of the best Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks out of a group of over 200 highly-ranked stocks to consider buying heading into July.

Zacks Rank Basics

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks outperform the market in good and bad times. However, there are over 200 stocks that earn a Zacks Rank #1 at any given time.

Therefore, it’s helpful to understand how to apply filters to the Zacks Rank in order to narrow the list down to a more manageable and tradable set of stocks.

"Strong Buy" Stock Screen Parameters

There are only three items on this screen. But together, these three filters can result in some impressive returns.

• Zacks Rank equal to 1

Starting with a Zacks Rank #1 is often a strong jumping off point because it boasts an average annual return of roughly 24.4% per year since 1988.

• % Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0

Positive current quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

• % Broker Rating Change over 4 Week equal to Top # 5

Top 5 stocks with the best average broker rating changes over the last four weeks.

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and is called bt_sow_filtered zacks rank5. It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

Here is one of the five stocks that qualified for the Filtered Zacks Rank 5 strategy today…

Buy Cheap $10 Silvercorp Stock and Hold for AI and Semiconductor Upside

Silvercorp Metals SVM is a Canadian mining company focused on silver production, primarily from underground polymetallic mines in China. It produces silver (its main product), along with lead, zinc, and gold, from high-grade deposits.

Silvercorp emphasizes low costs, free cash flow generation, responsible mining, and growth through drilling, exploration, and acquisitions, including projects in Ecuador.

SVM is gaining steam as silver prices surge due to mounting demand across industrial & electronics. Silver is used in solar panels, electrical contacts/switches, EVs, and 5G/electronics. Perhaps most importantly, silver is in high demand within AI data centers and semiconductors due to its superior conductivity.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SVM’s zinc and lead segments benefit from long-term demand across multiple industries, and from the broader capex-heavy investment cycle. On top of that, gold could remain in a long-term upward trend if more people and entire countries attempt to hedge against fiat currencies.

The company’s revenue surged 47% in its fiscal 2026 (period ended on March 31) after climbing 39% in FY25. Its adjusted earnings soared 82% and 73%, respectively, during that stretch.

Silvercorp’s revenue is projected to climb another 23% this year and 9% next year to help boost its EPS by 30% and 24%, respectively. SVM’s upward earnings revisions land it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and it has consistently topped our estimates by an average of 14% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SVM stock has ripped 280% higher in the past three years. It recently faced resistance at its 2011 peaks. But it is finding support at its long-term 10-month moving average, and it’s already cooled down from its most overbought RSI levels to closer to neutral. Silvercorp stock is down 31% from its May peak, and its average Zacks price target offers 38% upside from its $10.80 a share level.

On top of its cheap price tag, it trades at a 15% discount to its historic median and the Zacks Basic Materials sector at 11.8X forward 12-month earnings.

Get the rest of the stocks on this list and start looking for the newest companies that fit these criteria. It's easy to do. And it could help you find your next big winner. Start screening for these companies today with a free trial to the Research Wizard. You can do it.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

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Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: www.zacks.com/performance_disclosure

See Today's Picks from Zacks' Top Screens – Free

You're invited to access our collection of professional stock screens for free inside the Research Wizard.

These screens have crushed the market since 2000. For example, Small-Cap Growth averages +42.9% annual gains, Filtered Zacks Rank5 returns +45.4%, and Big Money Zacks generates +51.8%.

Try these screens for yourself with a FREE Research Wizard trial. Or create your own strategies to fit your unique trading style. No credit card needed, no cost or obligation.

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Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.