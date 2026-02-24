Best "Strong Buy" Momentum Stocks to Buy Now for March

Wall Street bounced back on Tuesday as the bulls shook off some of the growing AI disruption fears and held their ground at a vital technical level.

No matter what happens with Nvidia’s earnings report or any near-term market volatility, the long-term outlook for stocks remains bullish in 2026 and beyond as the earnings outlook continues to improve.

More importantly, earnings growth is expected throughout the economy, far beyond big tech companies and the AI boom, including 15 out of 16 Zacks sectors. This backdrop helps explain why Wall Street is confident in taking some profits from AI stocks and technology names and rotating into other pockets of the economy.

There is also no need for investors to speculate and take a chance on beaten-down stocks right now. Instead, the momentum stocks the screen puts on your radar have experienced strong upward earnings revisions, landing them Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buys) right now.

Let’s dive into how investors can find the best "Strong Buy" momentum stocks to add to their portfolios heading into March and throughout 2026.

Screen Basics: Finding Top Momentum Stocks to Buy

The screen we are looking into today comes loaded with the Research Wizard. The screen helps investors dig through all of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks, of which there are over 200 at any given time, to find some of the top momentum names.

The screen narrows down the list of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocksto those with upward price momentum that are also trading within 20% of their 52-week highs.

The screen then uses the PEG ratio and the Price to Sales ratio to help make sure investors are getting value as well. The screen then makes your life a little easier and narrows it down to just seven stock picks.

The screen basics are listed below…

· Zacks Rank = #1 (Strong Buy)

· Current Price/52-week High >= 0.8

· PEG Ratio: P/E F(1)/EPS Growth <= 1

· Price/Sales <= 3

· Percentage Change Price -12 Weeks = Top # 7

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and it is called bt_sow_momentum_method1 It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

The screen is simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen…

Buy Soaring $20 Gold Sto ck CGAU Now for Growth, Dividends and Value?

Centerra Gold CGAU is a soaring mid-tier gold and copper producer operating in North America and Türkiye. Its 215% run over the last year helped it soar to new highs and break well above the range it had been stuck in.

Despite its 35% YTD charge that has seen it post new records, Centerra Gold’s average Zacks price target still offers 15% upside to its current levels. On top of its upside, some investors might appreciate the fact that CGAU trades for less than $20 a share, which makes it a somewhat “cheap” stock.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Canadian-based mining company currently runs two main producing mines: the Mount Milligan open-pit mine in British Columbia, Canada (which produces both gold and copper), and the Öksüt gold mine in Türkiye. The company is also advancing development projects such as the Goldfield project in Nevada and the Kemess gold-copper project in Canada.

Centerra Gold posted 14% revenue growth in 2025, following 11% expansion in 2024 and 29% growth in 2023. The company grew its adjusted earnings by 54% last year after soaring by a whopping 1,700% from $0.04 to $0.72 between 2023 and 2024. CGAU posted a huge beat and raise Q4 report on February 19, which has sent its adjusted earnings outlook soaring.

The gold miner’s Q1 2026 estimate has doubled over the last few months, with its 2026 estimate 25% higher. This backdrop earns Centerra Gold its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) as the company successfully expands to meet soaring demand for gold and copper. “We are executing our self-funded growth strategy across multiple fronts… we have a clear line of sight to value-accretive, lower-risk growth that can be funded from available liquidity and future cash flows from operations,” CEO Paul Tomory said in prepared remarks.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More broadly, gold could remain in a powerful structural bull run throughout 2026 and beyond, fueled by robust central bank demand globally, retail inflows, a weakening U.S. dollar from anticipated rate easing, ongoing geopolitical risks, inflation, and more. Copper, meanwhile, is playing an increasingly vital role across the economy, fueled by demand from AI data centers, electrification, and more.

Centerra Gold has also been buying back its stock, and it pays a dividend, supported by its robust balance sheet. On top of all of that, and the fact that it has crushed its sector over the past five years, it still trades at a 33% discount to its sector and 20% below its own highs at 11.4X forward 12-month earnings.

