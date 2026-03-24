Best "Strong Buy" Momentum Stocks to Buy Now and in April

Wall Street is experiencing a period of uncertainty, trading mostly on the constant updates and headlines about Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. The bulls are showing they are ready and willing to hold their ground based on the prospects of de-escalation in the immediate future.

If the Middle East conflict is resolved sooner rather than later, the market appears to be in a good place since the earnings outlook keeps getting better. That said, investors looking to buy stocks should consider companies that have already proven they are able to stay far above the Iran-based selling.

The momentum stocks this screen puts on your radar have not only climbed to trade near their highs amid March market turmoil, but they have also experienced strong upward earnings revisions that earn them Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buys) right now.

Let’s dive into how investors can find the best "Strong Buy" momentum stocks to add to their portfolios heading into April and throughout 2026.

How to Find the Top Momentum Stocks to Buy

The screen we are looking into today comes loaded with the Research Wizard. The screen helps investors dig through all of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks, of which there are over 200 at any given time, to find some of the top momentum names.

The screen narrows down the list of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocksto those with upward price momentum that are also trading within 20% of their 52-week highs. The screen then uses the PEG ratio and the Price to Sales ratio to help make sure investors are getting value as well. The screen then makes your life a little easier and narrows it down to just seven stock picks.

The screen basics are listed below…

· Zacks Rank = #1 (Strong Buy)

· Current Price/52-week High >= 0.8

· PEG Ratio: P/E F(1)/EPS Growth <= 1

· Price/Sales <= 3

· Percentage Change Price -12 Weeks = Top # 7

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and it is called bt_sow_momentum_method1 It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

The screen is simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen…

Buy Soaring Top-Ranked Medical Stock PAHC for Value, Growth and Breakout Potential

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC is an animal health and mineral nutrition company that posted massive sales and earnings growth last year. The stock has soared over 330% in the past two years, including a 46% YTD charge to new all-time highs, which helped it break out above its previous 2018 peaks.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PAHC works with livestock producers, farmers, veterinarians, and consumers. Phibro Animal Health sells roughly 780 product lines in over 80 countries to nearly 4,000 customers to help prevent, control and treat diseases, and support nutrition. Phibro Animal Health’s offerings are designed for food and companion animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

The animal health firm’s earnings estimates have surged since its last report, extending an impressive run of upward revisions. PAHC's FY26 estimate has jumped 10% over the past few months, with its FY27 outlook 12% higher, helping it land its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Phibro Animal Health has grown its revenue steadily over the last decade, aside from a Covid-related dip, including 27% sales expansion in fiscal 2025 (ended on June 30).

Looking ahead, it is projected to follow that up with 15% revenue growth in FY26 and 4% in FY27 to reach $1.54 billion. It is also expected to expand its adjusted earnings by 45% in FY26 and 8% next year, following 75% YoY expansion in FY25.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PAHC stock held its ground at some key technical levels. Plus, it trades at a 15% discount to its Medical sector, at its own 10-year median, and a 38% discount to its highs at 16.7X forward 12-month earnings.

That is far from a lofty valuation and showcases that PAHC stock could have plenty more room to run given its impressive growth outlook.

Get the rest of the stocks on this list and start looking for the newest companies that fit these criteria. It's easy to do. And it could help you find your next big winner. Start screening for these companies today with a free trial to the Research Wizard. You can do it.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Want more articles from this author? Scroll up to the top of this article and click the FOLLOW AUTHOR button to get an email each time a new article is published.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: www.zacks.com/performance_disclosure

See Today's Picks from Zacks' Top Screens – Free

You're invited to access our collection of professional stock screens for free inside the Research Wizard.

These screens have crushed the market since 2000. For example, Small-Cap Growth averages +42.9% annual gains, Filtered Zacks Rank5 returns +45.4%, and Big Money Zacks generates +51.8%.

Try these screens for yourself with a FREE Research Wizard trial. Or create your own strategies to fit your unique trading style. No credit card needed, no cost or obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.