Best 'Strong Buy' Momentum Stocks to Buy Now

Wall Street is sitting on its hands waiting for more concrete updates on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. Investors are also holding off on making their next significant moves in either direction until some of the real market-movers report later this week, including Tesla, Vertiv, and IBM, as well as Boeing, UnitedHealth, and others.

Still, the rapid stock market rally to end Q1 and start 2026 highlights why investors should stay constantly exposed to the market.

The momentum stocks this screen puts on your radar have also seen strong upward earnings revisions, earning them a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Let’s dive into how investors can find the best "Strong Buy" momentum stocks to add to their portfolios right now.

Screen Basics: Finding Top Momentum Stocks to Buy

The screen we are looking into today comes loaded with the Research Wizard. The screen helps investors dig through all of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks, of which there are over 200 at any given time, to find some of the top momentum names.

The screen narrows down the list of Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocksto those with upward price momentum that are also trading within 20% of their 52-week highs. The screen then uses the PEG ratio and the Price to Sales ratio to help make sure investors are getting value as well. The screen then makes your life a little easier and narrows it down to just seven stock picks.

The screen basics are listed below…

· Zacks Rank = #1 (Strong Buy)

· Current Price/52-week High >= 0.8

· PEG Ratio: P/E F(1)/EPS Growth <= 1

· Price/Sales <= 3

· Percentage Change Price -12 Weeks = Top # 7

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and it is called bt_sow_momentum_method1 It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

The screen is simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen…

Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now: AVT for Growth, Value, and Breakout Potential

Avnet, Inc. AVT is a leading distributor of electronic components and computer products, serving customers across original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services providers, original design manufacturers, and beyond. AVT stock has surged 50% in the past six months, including a 60% YTD climb to help it break out of a over a decade-long sideways streak to reach new all-time highs.

AVT stock has crushed the Zacks Tech sector’s 6% climb in 2026. Its significant 2026 outperformance is driven in part by its growth and the overall strength of its Electronics - Parts Distribution industry, which is the top 4% of over 240 Zacks industries. Studies have shown that roughly half of a stock's price movement can be attributed to a stock's industry group. The top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVT is continuing to shift toward higher-margin business segments like Interconnect, Passive & Electromechanical (IP&E) products, while its Embedded business is another high-growth, high-margin segment. AVT’s growing supply chain services and demand creation initiatives are strengthening customer relationships.

The electronic components giant’s earnings estimates have surged since its Q2 FY26 release in late January. Avnet’s most accurate estimate for FY27 came in 17% above its already beefed-up consensus, helping it land its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The tech firm is projected to grow its revenue by 11% in FY26. Better yet, Avnet’s adjusted earnings are expected to skyrocket 34% in 2026 and 48% next year, nearly doubling in the process from $3.44 a share last year to $6.82 per share next year. AVT has also crushed our EPS estimate by 11% in the trailing four quarters.

On top of all these reasons to buy, Avnet trades at a 55% discount to the Zacks Tech sector at 11.6X forward 12-month earnings. AVT shares also offer investors 25% value compared to its highly-ranked industry.

Get the rest of the stocks on this list and start looking for the newest companies that fit these criteria. It's easy to do. And it could help you find your next big winner. Start screening for these companies today with a free trial to the Research Wizard. You can do it.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

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Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: www.zacks.com/performance_disclosure

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Avnet, Inc. (AVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.