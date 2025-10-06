Best Stocks Under $15? 3 Low-Priced Picks With Upside

A common psychological phenomenon among investors is the appeal of the stock with a low price per share—meaning a company with shares that trade at a low cost, not necessarily one in which shares are undervalued.

The perception that price movements among these companies can have a greater impact on an investment and that low-priced stocks must be a good deal drives this line of thought. The reality, however, is that the absolute price of a stock may not by itself have much of an impact on an investor's potential for gains.

Still, there are two important reasons why low-priced stocks may actually make a difference compared to higher-priced alternatives. First, for investors with limited capital, smaller share prices open up the possibility of broader diversification; and second, any investors without access to fractional shares will have a wider variety of options among low-cost stocks. Three highly rated companies with stocks trading under $15 per share may stand out to investors fitting either of the above categories.

NewPoint Acquisition Boots Franklin's Offerings, But Risks Remain

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FBRT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. In July 2025, Franklin completed the $425-million acquisition of real estate financing firm NewPoint, adding key lending capabilities to Franklin's slate of offerings. This brings the company closer to becoming a "one-stop shop" for real estate clients.

It's a good thing that Franklin's lending business is poised to grow, as its earnings have suffered as a result of a shrinking portfolio. Given the company's commercial—and, now, through NewPoint especially, multi-family—property exposure, it is subject to risks in the market that are continuing to shift along with views about the broader economy. Franklin also faces credit risk.

Given these risks, it's no surprise that Franklin shares are down more than 12% year-to-date (YTD), dipping to under $11 per share. However, as the company continues to adapt post-acquisition, analysts are optimistic. They see earnings picking back up and rising by 6%, which could in turn help the company to bring down its high dividend payout ratio of almost 145%. FBRT shares get a unanimous Buy rating from five analysts heading into the last quarter of 2025, plus 34% in upside potential.

Major Minerals Acquisition Poses Near-Term Risks But Offers Growth Potential for Evolution Petroleum

Small oil and gas outfit Evolution Petroleum Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: EPM) has a market cap of just $166 million, but that didn't prevent it from recently completing a $17-million acquisition in the mineral-rich region of Oklahoma known as the SCOOP/STACK. The play makes sense for Evolution given oil price volatility—lower prices suggest a time to buy existing royalties rather than focus spending on drilling.

For the near-term, Evolution faces higher risks thanks to increased debt, but the latest earnings report (issued in September 2025) also included a noteworthy improvement to net income by about 176% to $3.4 million, as well as a 7% increase in adjusted EBITDA.

EPM shares are down more than 7% YTD, bringing them below the $5 threshold many investors view as the demarcating line for penny stocks. Investors should beware the risks of investing in companies in this category, but at the same time recognize that analysts expect significant growth: Evolution's earnings are forecast to climb by 60% in the coming year and the firm could enjoy 25% in possible upside.

Industry-Wide Momentum May Offset Uncertainties Surrounding Enovix

A maker of specialized lithium-ion battery components, Enovix Corp. (NASDAQ: ENVX) trades below $12 per share despite a 30% rally in the last month. These gains are predominantly due to signals from the U.S. government that it will provide fresh support for the lithium industry, including recent stakes in key companies and joint ventures.

At the same time, the company has made some aggressive moves to build capital, including a $360-million convertible notes offering. Investors are watching to see how the company will deploy these funds, with a widespread expectation that it may engage in strategic acquisitions.

All of this has driven a surge in short interest—16% in the last month—and a divided view among analysts, half of whom view ENVX shares as a Buy and the other half as a Hold. With more than 43% in upside possible, though, and some key momentum building across the industry, investors willing to take a risk could prove short sellers wrong.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.