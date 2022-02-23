Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 5 Health Care Stocks In Focus

5 Health Care Stocks For Your Watchlist This Week

While investors consider what stocks to buy today, health care stocks could be worth noting. After all, this section of the stock market is home to a vital industry in the world today. From life-saving cures to day-to-day treatments, health care firms will arguably, always be viable. For those looking towards more defensive options amidst the volatility in the stock market today, this could be the play. Moreover, as the fight continues against the coronavirus pandemic, health care firms remain as busy as ever.

For instance, we could look at the likes of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY). As of earlier today, the duo are planning to seek regulatory approval for their coronavirus vaccine candidate. This follows positive results from final-stage clinical trials of the shot that are out now. Notably, they highlight that the vaccine candidate “demonstrates a universal ability to boost all platforms and across all ages.” In other words, the shot is currently showing efficacy against the virus in both primary vaccination and booster applications.

To be precise, the pharmaceutical giants note that Phase 3 trial results show a 100% effectiveness against severe coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. On the grounds of moderate or severe disease, the shot shows a 75% effectiveness. All in all, this is but one instance of the ever-persevering health care industry today. Could one of these top health care stocks be your next big investment?

Health Care Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Ahead Of March 2022

Medtronic Inc.

Right after announcing its earnings on Tuesday, Medtronic is a health care stock that is in focus today. In fact, the company is a leading global health care technology company that pursues the most challenging health problems faced by millions all over the world. It unites a global team of over 90,000 people across 150 countries. Its portfolio of technologies and therapies treats over 70 health conditions. This would include the likes of cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, and patient monitoring systems among others.

On the matter of its third-quarter financials that it reported on Tuesday, the company reported a revenue of $7.8 billion for the quarter. U.S. revenue alone represented more than half of its total revenue at $3.93 billion. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.10, growing by 17% year-over-year. The company also announced upbeat guidance. For instance, it expects fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.56 to $1.58. This comes as the company sees procedure volumes improve, and its outlook assumes continued recovery through March and April. Also, the company announced the approval for its InterStim X system, which is the standard of care in advanced therapy options to deliver sacral neuromodulation therapy. On that note, is MDT stock worth investing in right now?

Teladoc Health Inc.

Teladoc Health is a multinational telemedicine and virtual health care company. The company is a global leader in virtual care, offering the technology to connect and provide everyone with access to the best health care, anywhere around the world. By using its proprietary health signals and personalized interactions, the company can drive better health outcomes across the full spectrum of care.

Today, the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results. Firstly, revenue for the quarter grew by 45% year-over-year to $554.2 million. This was driven by a total visit increase of 41% to 4.4 million. “Teladoc Health took a huge step forward in bringing true whole-person care to life for consumers and clients in 2021,” said Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer of Teladoc Health. “We successfully delivered against performance metrics, solidified our position as the partner of choice for our clients, and connected millions of consumers with high-quality care.” All things considered, is TDOC stock a health care stock to add to your portfolio?

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer is a pharmaceutical giant that brings therapies to people to extend and significantly improve their lives. With over 170 years of experience, the company continues to collaborate with health care providers, governments, and local communities all over the world. Also, it currently has over 80 assets in its current product pipeline and has over 30 manufacturing sites worldwide. On February 15, 2022, the company announced one exciting piece of news.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the company’s 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20). It will be marketed under the brand name APEXXNAR. The vaccine is approved for active immunization for the prevention of invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcuspneumoniae in individuals 18 years of age and older. This authorization follows the recent positive opinion from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) announced in December. With this positive development, is PFE stock worth watching today?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Another name to consider in the health care space today would be Regeneron. For the most part, Regeneron is a global leading biotech firm that focuses on creating innovative treatments. The likes of which will ideally help serve patients with serious diseases. Through its massive developmental pipeline, the company is actively conducting research across numerous medical fields. This includes but is not limited to medicines for eye diseases, allergy & inflammatory diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases.

More importantly, REGN stock appears to be on the rise in the stock market today. This follows an update from rival eye diseases drugmaker Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD). In detail, results of Kodiak’s mid-to-late stage testing on its experimental eye drug were less-than-ideal. According to data, it remains inferior to that of Regeneron’s Eylea macular degeneration treatment. For some, this could testify to Regeneron’s expertise in the field, especially against competitors. As such, would you consider REGN stock worth looking out for now?

Moderna Inc.

Last but not least, we will be tuning in to Moderna. By now, most would be familiar with this mRNA-focused biotech giant. This would be a given as its life-saving coronavirus vaccine remains a crucial component in the fight against the pandemic. Not to mention, Moderna remains hard at work on this front even now as the Omicron variant of the virus persists. In fact, it is developing an Omicron-targeting booster dose that could be ready by August.

For one thing, Moderna’s focus on its vaccine offerings continues to accelerate its financial growth. So much so that Wall Street analysts expect the company to post major gains in its upcoming earnings report. Tomorrow, Moderna is set to host its fourth-quarter earnings call. As it stands, consensus projections point towards earnings of $9.80 per share on revenue of $6.74 billion. Should this be the case, it would translate to massive year-over-year gains across both metrics. Ideally, such stellar figures could serve to boost MRNA stock from its current year-to-date decline. Would you agree?

