Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 4 Dow 30 Stocks In Focus

Dow 30 stocks are the stocks of the 30 companies that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the most widely-watched stock market indexes in the world. For starters, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is a stock market index that measures the stock performance of 30 large publicly owned companies in the United States. These include some of the most recognizable companies today like Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD), and The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA).

Many investors consider Dow 30 stocks to be a good investment because they are typically large, established companies with a history of strong financial performance. However, Dow 30 stocks can also be more volatile than other types of stocks, and they may not perform as well as other investments in periods of economic uncertainty. As with any investment, it is important to do your own research before investing in Dow 30 stocks. All in all, check out these four top Dow 30 stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Dow 30 Stocks To Invest In [Or Avoid] Right Now

1. Intel Corporation (INTC Stock)

Leading off today, Intel Corporation (INTC) is an American multinational technology company. In brief, Intel is one of the world’s largest and highest valued semiconductor chip makers, based on revenue. Also, it is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, which is the processors found in most personal computers. Additionally, the company also manufactures and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication technology products.

INTC Recent Stock News

Earlier this month, Intel announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share, on INTC common stock. In detail, the dividend will be payable on December 1, 2022, to INTC stockholders of record on November 7, 2022. As a result, INTC currently has an annual dividend yield of 5.41%.

Separate from that, Also in September Intel announced that in its collaboration with Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) they have showcased the world’s first cross-vendor Wi-Fi 7 demonstration. Specifically, the cross-vendor Wi-Fi 7 displayed over-the-air speeds of more than 5 gigabits per second.

Carlos Cordeiro, Intel Fellow, and Wireless CTO, Client Computing Group, Intel had this to say, “We are proud to highlight how next-generation Wi-Fi 7 can make new mobile PC experiences possible. Industry collaboration is essential to ensure we deliver on the promises of this new wireless technology. We would like to thank our colleagues at Broadcom for their great technical cooperation, which helped enable this unprecedented, first-of-its-kind demonstration of ultra-high speed and ultra-low latency Wi-Fi 7.“

INTC Stock Chart

Year-to-date shares of INTC stock are down over 49%. As of Tuesday morning’s trading session, INTC stock is trading at $26.96, off 52.09% from its 52-week high of $56.28 per share. Given the excitement around its recent news release, will you be keeping Intel Corporation stock on your Dow 30 stocks watchlist? Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD Stock)

Moving along, we have McDonald’s Corporation (MCD). In short, McDonald’s Corporation is an American-based multinational fast food chain. For a sense of scale, the global food service retailer has approximately 40,000 locations across 100+ countries worldwide. Today, MCD shareholders enjoy an annual dividend yield of 2.17%.

MCD Recent Stock News

Back in July, McDonald’s Corporation announced stronger-than-expected second-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving right in, the company posted 2nd quarter 2022 earnings of $2.55 per share, with revenue of $5.7 billion for Q2 2022. This is compared with Wall Street’s consensus estimates for the quarter, which was earnings of $2.45 per share, on revenue of $5.9 billion. In addition, McDonald’s announced its global comparable sales advanced approximately 10%, showing growth across all business segments for the second quarter.

Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s President and Chief Executive Officer said this about Q2’s performance, “Our second quarter performance reflects outstanding execution against our Accelerating the Arches strategy. By focusing on our customers and crew, enabled by a rapidly growing digital capability, we delivered global comparable sales growth of nearly 10%. Nonetheless, the operating environment across the competitive landscape remains challenging.“

MCD Stock Chart

In the last month of trading action, shares of MCD stock have dropped over 5% as of Tuesday’s morning session at $242.29 per share. Given the strong financial history and track record of McDonald’s Corporation, is now a good time to add MCD stock to your long-term portfolio? Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

3. Visa (V Stock)

Next, Visa Inc. (V) is a global payments technology company. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. For a sense of scale, Visa operates in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

V Recent Stock News

At the end of July, the company announced a beat in its fiscal third-quarter 2022 financial results. Getting straight to the report, Visa reported 3rd Quarter 2022 earnings of $1.98 per share with revenue of $7.3 billion. The consensus earnings estimate for Q3 2022 was $1.74 per share and revenue of $7.1 billion. These revenue numbers represented an 18.7% increase during the same period, a year prior.

Additionally, Visa Chairman and CEO at Visa Inc. Alfred F. Kelly Jr commented, “Against the backdrop of macroeconomic uncertainty, significant exchange rate headwinds and the suspension of our business in Russia, Visa had a very strong quarter, with net revenues up 19%, GAAP EPS up 36% and non-GAAP EPS up 33%. Sustained levels of growth in overall payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions demonstrated the resiliency of our business model.“

V Stock Chart

So far this year, shares of Visa stock have dropped approximately 18%. On Tuesday, V stock is trading up modestly 0.51% at $181.53 per share. With this in mind, is V stock a good dow 30 stock to invest in right now?

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

4. Salesforce (CRM Stock)

Topping off this list is Salesforce Inc. (CRM). For the uninitiated, Salesforce Inc is a cloud-based software company. The company provides customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise software application services. For a sense of scale, Salesforce’s CRM has over 150,000 customers, across a broad range of industries.

CRM Recent Stock News

Just last month, Salesforce announced stronger-than-expected results for its 2nd quarter of 2023 financials. However, the company did revise its full-year 2023 forecast. In the quarterly report, CRM announced earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $7.72 billion for the second quarter of 2023. What’s more, Salesforce reported revenue growth of 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Next, Salesforce announced revised guidance for its full-year 2023 non-GAAP earnings. Specifically, the company said it now expects full-year 2023 earnings of $4.71 to $4.73 per share. Additionally, Salesforce also provided revenue estimates for its full-year 2023 in the range of $30.90 billion to $31.0 billion.

Marc Benioff, Salesforce Chair and Co-CEO commented about the quarter, “We had another strong quarter, with revenue of $7.7B growing 22% year-over-year and 26% in constant currency, showing yet again the durability of our business model,” Benioff added. “And, we’re thrilled to initiate our first-ever share repurchase program to continue to deliver incredible value to our shareholders on our path to $50 billion in revenue in FY26.“

CRM Stock Chart

In 2022 thus far, shares of CRM stock have dropped by over 41%. Though, during Tuesday morning’s trading action, Salesforce stock is up over 2% at $149.32 per share. With this being said, should you add CRM stock to your list of Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks to watch in thestock market today

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

