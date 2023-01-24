Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Know

Undervalued stocks are those that are trading at a lower price than their intrinsic value. These stocks can be overlooked by investors but can provide an opportunity to buy at a lower price and potentially realize significant returns. Identifying undervalued stocks is a task that requires research and analysis of a company’s financials, fundamentals, and industry averages.

One way to identify undervalued stocks is to evaluate the company’s financial ratios such as the Price-to-Earnings (P/E), Price-to-Book (P/B), and dividend yield. If these ratios are lower than the industry average it could indicate that the stock is undervalued. Additionally, it’s important to consider the company’s fundamentals, such as revenue and earnings growth, and debt levels. A company with strong fundamentals but a lower stock price could be an opportunity for investors.

It’s important to note that undervalued stocks can be risky and should be approached with caution. It is essential to conduct thorough research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. While undervalued stocks can provide an opportunity for significant returns, they can also be risky investments. Considering this, here are three top undervalued stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Undervalued Stocks To Watch Today

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN Stock)

To begin, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is an e-commerce giant, known for its online marketplace and wide range of products and services. It also provides services like cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Just today, Tuesday, Amazon announced it has introduced a new service called RxPass for its Prime members, which allows them to have affordable access to generic medications that treat over 80 common health conditions. The service allows Prime members to pay a flat monthly fee of $5 and have their eligible medications delivered to them for free. There are no additional hidden costs or markups to the subscription fee. The service is available in most states in the U.S. starting today.

Since the start of the year, shares of AMZN stock have started to rebound by 13.23% YTD. Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s lunchtime trading session, AMZN stock is trading at $97.24 a share.

Target Corporation (TGT Stock)

Second, Target Corporation (TGT) is a retail company that operates in the United States. As a retail investor, you can consider investing in Target as it has a wide range of products and a strong presence in the retail industry.

This month, Target Corporation announced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per common share to its shareholders. The dividend will be paid on March 10th, 2023 and it is payable to shareholders who are on record by February 15th, 2023. This will be the 222nd consecutive dividend that the company has paid since it became publicly held in October 1967.

YTD, shares of Target stock have increased by 8.07%. While, on Tuesday early afternoon, shares of TGT stock are trading modestly lower by 0.39% on the day at $163.98 per share.

QUALCOMM (QCOM Stock)

Finally, Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) is a multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company that designs and markets wireless telecommunications products and services. It is known for developing and licensing wireless technologies, including CDMA, EV-DO, and 4G.

Last week, Qualcomm has announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 2nd, 2023 after the market closes. The earnings release will be available on the company’s investor relations website. On the same day, Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss the results of the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

In 2023 so far, shares of QCOM stock have started to rebound by 22.93%. With that, on Tuesday, QCOM stock is trading slightly higher on the day by 0.57% at $131.78 per share.

