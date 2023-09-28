Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 3 High Dividend Stocks To Watch

Dividends are like bonuses for investors who want a regular income on top of any increase in their stock’s value. Simply put, dividends are a part of a company’s earnings given to shareholders, usually every three months. Many see investing in these dividend-paying stocks as a smart move because it provides both safety and a steady income.

Nowadays, there are stocks called “high-yield dividend stocks” that offer bigger dividends. But with the bigger rewards come bigger risks. So, if someone is thinking of investing in these high-yield stocks, they need to do their homework.

Choosing the right kind of dividend stock isn’t just about picking the one with the biggest payout. It’s vital to understand how the company works if it can keep paying that dividend, and what its future looks like. Other big-picture stuff, like the overall economy and what’s happening in that company’s industry, can affect the dividend too. Considering all this, here are three high-yield dividend stocks that are trending in the stock market now.

High Dividend Stocks To Watch Right Now

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU)

(NYSE: PRU) Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD)

(NYSE: PXD) International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)

Prudential Financial (PRU Stock)

First up, Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) is a multinational financial services leader known for its wide array of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. They cater to both individual and institutional customers. Currently, the company offers shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per common share, which equates to an annual dividend yield of 5.27%.

At the beginning of last month, Prudential reported its second quarter 2023 financial results. Diving in, the company posted Q2 2023 earnings of $2.94 per share with revenue of $12.64 billion. This is versus analysts’ consensus estimates which were earnings per share of $3.04 with revenue estimates of $12.66 billion.

Moreover, during Thursday’s mid-morning trading session, shares of PRU stock are trading higher on the day so far by 0.47% at $94.96 a share.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD Stock)

Second, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) stands as an industry-leading energy firm, specializing in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. Their primary operations are situated in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of today, PXD has a quarterly dividend of $4.12, which results in an annual dividend yield of 7.00%.

Just last month, Pioneer Natural Resources announced a better-than-expected second quarter of 2023 financial results. In detail, the company notched in Q2 2023 earnings of $4.49 per share, with revenue of $4.60 billion. This is compared to Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $4.12 per share, on revenue of $3.58 billion.

Additionally, during Thursday’s late-morning trading session, shares of PXD stock are trading up on the day so far by 0.64% at $235.28 per share.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM Stock)

Finally, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), widely recognized as IBM, is a global technology and consulting powerhouse. They provide a broad spectrum of solutions in software, hardware, and services. Today, IBM has a quarterly dividend of $1.66, which equals an annual dividend yield of 4.71%.

Today, Thursday, IBM announced the launch of its Watsonx Granite model series, a set of generative AI models designed to enhance business applications and processes. This release underscores IBM’s commitment to incorporating generative AI into the business landscape. In addition to the new models, IBM is extending its usual intellectual property protections to these AI models and has also shared detailed information about the training data sets used for these Granite models to promote transparency and responsible AI practices.

Meanwhile, during Thursday’s late morning trading session, shares of IBM stock are trading lower so far by 1.55% at $140.95 a share.

