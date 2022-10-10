Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks To Watch

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time, so it’s no surprise that many people are interested in the stocks that he owns. Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, currently holds stakes in a number of well-known companies, including Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

While Buffett doesn’t buy stocks with the intention of flipping them quickly for a profit, he does have a long-term perspective and is known for holding onto companies for years. This strategy has paid off handsomely for him over the years, and Berkshire Hathaway is now worth billions of dollars. If you’re thinking about investing in Warren Buffett stocks, it’s worth doing some research to see if they fit your own investment goals. With this in mind, here are two Warren Buffett stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Warren Buffett Stocks To Watch Right Now

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC)

(NASDAQ: KHC) Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)

1. Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC Stock)

First up, Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, with a portfolio that includes some of the most iconic and trusted brands in the industry. The company’s products are sold in nearly 200 countries and territories. Kraft Heinz’s brands include Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Planters, Philadelphia, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Capri Sun, Gevalia, Maxwell House, Grey Poupon, and more.

KHC Recent Stock News

In recent news, Kraft Heinz Company just last week announced the release of its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. In the meantime, let’s take a look at how the company performed in the second quarter of 2022.

Back in July, Kraft Heinz Company reported 2nd Quarter 2022 earnings of $0.70 per share with revenue of $6.6 billion. In addition, the company reported it estimates full-year 2022 revenue of approximately $28.0 billion. What’s more just last month, KHC announced that it has reaffirmed its full-year 2022 outlook.

In the announcement, the company had this to say, “We have successfully completed two phases of our ongoing transformation – resetting our foundation and implementing our operating model,” said Patricio. “With the right people, portfolio and capabilities in place, we now look ahead to accelerating profitable growth. Achieving greatness will also include a focus on personalized marketing and a strong emphasis on innovation. I am excited about what we have accomplished so far and how it positions us for the future, but we still have work to do.“

KHC Stock Chart

During Monday’s lunchtime trading session, shares of KHC stock are up 1.70% trading at $33.59 per share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Chevron Corporation (CVX Stock)

Next, Chevron Corporation (CVX) is an American multinational energy corporation. Chevron is engaged in every aspect of the oil, natural gas, and geothermal energy industries. Specifically, Chevron is one of the world’s largest oil companies, with production opportunities spanning the globe. Chevron also has a significant presence in refining, chemical manufacturing, and marketing.

CVX Recent Stock News

At the beginning of this month, Chevron announced that will report its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, October 28, 2022. Let’s quickly recap how Chevron did in the second quarter of 2022.

In July, Chevron reported a beat for its second-quarter financial results for its 2nd Quarter 2022 financials results. In detail, the company reported earnings of $5.82 per share and revenue of $68.8 billion for Q2 2022. Additionally, Chevron reported a revenue increase of 83% for the second quarter versus the same period in 2021. What’s more, the company also announced its cash flow from operations for the second quarter was $13.8 billion, while generating $10.6 billion in free cash flow in the second quarter.

CVX Stock Chart

Meanwhile, during Monday’s early afternoon trading action, shares of CVX stock are trading slightly lower by 1.42% at $157.75 per share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

