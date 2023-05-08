Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 Entertainment Stocks To Know

The entertainment sector is a part of the economy that focuses on providing people with fun and enjoyable experiences through movies, television, music, video games, and other forms of entertainment. This industry is always evolving, with new technologies and trends constantly shaping the way people consume and engage with entertainment content. For investors, the entertainment sector offers a variety of investment opportunities, as it includes companies of different sizes and focuses, ranging from major Hollywood studios to smaller independent producers and distributors.

Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that operate within the entertainment industry. These companies can be involved in various aspects, such as producing movies, developing video games, streaming content, or even operating amusement parks. Investing in entertainment stocks can be an exciting way to gain exposure to the growth and innovation happening in this dynamic sector. As people continue to demand new and engaging forms of entertainment, there is potential for significant growth and profits in this industry.

However, like any investment, there are risks involved when investing in entertainment stocks. The sector can be influenced by changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and economic conditions. For example, a new streaming service might gain popularity and impact traditional movie theater revenues, or an economic downturn could lead people to cut back on entertainment spending. With this in mind, here are two entertainment stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today

Netflix (NFLX Stock)

First up, Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is a leading streaming platform that offers a vast library of movies, television shows, and original content. With millions of subscribers worldwide, Netflix has become a large player in the entertainment industry.

Last month, Netflix announced its first quarter of 2023 earnings results. In the report, the company notched in earnings of $2.88 per share, along with revenue of $8.2 billion. This beat analysts’ estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $2.83 per share, on revenue of $8.2 billion. Additionally, revenue increased by 3.7% compared to the same period, the previous year.

Year-to-date, shares of NFLX stock advanced by 11.60% so far. While, during Monday morning’s trading session, Netflix stock is trading higher on the day by 2.04% at $329.36 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 2 Tech Stocks To Watch Now Amid Earnings

Walt Disney Co. (DIS Stock)

Next, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a global entertainment giant with a diverse portfolio that includes iconic brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Disney operates in various segments, including film and television production, theme parks, and streaming services like Disney+.

Last month, Walt Disney Company announced the date and time it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company reported it will release its Q2 2023 results, this week Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 after the U.S. stock market closes.

Since the start of 2023, shares of DIS stock have increased by 15.84% year-to-date. Meanwhile, following Monday morning’s opening bell, Disney stock popped higher off the open by 2.62% at $103.15 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel.

CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.