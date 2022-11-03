Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 Dow 30 Stocks To Know

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is one of the oldest and most widely-followed stock market indices in the world. Often simply referred to as “the Dow,” the DJIA is a price-weighted average of 30 large publicly-traded companies that are representative of different sectors of the US economy. Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks are some of the most well-known and widely-held blue chip stocks around. This includes notable companies such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), and American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to name a couple.

What’s more, the Dow Jones index is widely known as a barometer for the overall health of the US stock market. Although it’s not without its detractors, the Dow Jones Industrial Average remains one of the most closely-watched stock market indices in the world. If this has you interested in investing in Dow 30 stocks, here are two to check out right now.

Dow 30 Stocks To Watch Right Now

1. Boeing Company (BA Stock)

First up, Boeing Company (BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures, and sells airplanes, rotorcraft, rockets, and satellites worldwide. The company also provides leasing and product support services. Moreover, Boeing is one of the largest global aerospace manufacturers.

BA Recent Stock News

At the end of October, Boeing reported its Q3 2022 financial results. In the report, the company announced a loss of $6.18 per share and revenue of $16 billion for the 3rd quarter of 2022. Also, BA reported that its revenue increased by 4.4% during the same period, a year prior. In addition, Boeing was able to resume its 787 deliveries and delivered 9 airplanes in the third quarter of 2022.

Furthermore, Dave Calhoun, Boeing President, and CEO commented, “We generated strong cash in the quarter and are on a solid path to achieving positive free cash flow for 2022. At the same time, revenue and earnings were significantly impacted by losses on our fixed-price defense development programs. We’re squarely focused on maturing these programs, mitigating risks and delivering for our customers and their important missions.“

BA Stock Chart

During Thursday’s mid-morning trading action, shares of Boeing stock are up by 6.20%, trading at $156.81 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Apple (AAPL Stock)

Next, a company that needs little to no introduction, is consumer tech behemoth Apple Inc. (AAPL). For the uninitiated, Apple is an American multinational technology company. The company designs develop and sell consumer electronics like iPhone smartphones, iPad tablet computers to name a few.

AAPL Recent Stock News

Meanwhile, just last week, Apple announced its Q4 2022 financial and operating results. Diving in, Apple notched in earnings of $1.29 per share, along with revenue of $90.1 billion in the 4th quarter of 2022. For context, analysts’ consensus estimates for Q4 2022 were earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue of $90.0 billion. Moreover, Apple reported an 8.1% increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis. Additionally, the company said it projects first quarter 2023 revenue to be greater than $134 billion.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO had this to say in its press release to shareholders, “As we head into the holiday season with our most powerful lineup ever, we are leading with our values in every action we take and every decision we make. We are deeply committed to protecting the environment, to securing user privacy, to strengthening accessibility, and to creating products and services that can unlock humanity’s full creative potential.“

AAPL Stock Chart

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, shares of Apple stock are trading down 3.41%, at $140.09 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

