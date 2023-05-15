Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 Blue Chip Stocks To Know

You can think of blue-chip stocks like the star players on a sports team. Just as a star player is reliable and can be counted on to perform well in a game, a blue-chip company is a large, stable company with a history of dependable performance. These are the companies that have been around for a long time and are leaders in their industries. They’re like the popular kids in school that everyone knows and trusts. You’ve probably heard of many blue-chip companies – they’re names like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) to name a few.

So why would someone want to invest in blue-chip stocks? Well, these stocks can be a good choice for people who want to make money over time but don’t want to take a lot of risks. These companies often pay out dividends, which is a way of sharing their profits with their shareholders. It’s like if you helped a friend sell lemonade and then they gave you a portion of the money they earned as a thank-you. This makes blue-chip stocks a popular choice for people who want to build up their savings.

However, just like in a sports game, there’s no guarantee of success. Sometimes even star players have off days. Similarly, blue-chip companies can face challenges, such as changes in the economy or new competition. Therefore, it’s important to do your homework and understand the company before you invest in it. Just as you would check the stats of a player before adding them to your fantasy team, you should study a company’s performance before buying its stock. That way, you can make an informed decision and increase your chances of success. With these factors in mind, here are two blue chip stocks to check out in the stock market today.

Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Right Now

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG)

(NYSE: PG) Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG Stock)

First up, The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is a globally recognized consumer goods corporation with a diverse portfolio of leading brands. This includes household names such as Tide laundry detergent, Pampers baby products, and Gillette grooming supplies, among many others.

Last month, Procter & Gamble reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 earnings results. Diving in, the company posted a Q3 2023 EPS of $1.37 per share, on revenue of $20.1 billion. This is versus Wall Street’s estimates which were earnings of $1.32 per share, along with revenue estimates of $19.3 billion.

Looking that the last month of trading action, PG stock is up 3.07%. While, during Monday’s late-morning trading session, shares of PG stock are trading at $155.71 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Microsoft (MSFT Stock)

Next, Microsoft (MSFT) is one of the largest and most influential tech companies globally, known for its Windows operating system and Office productivity suite. It has successfully diversified its business, with significant growth in cloud computing through its Azure platform.

Just today, Monday, Microsoft announced new Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and enhancements for its service, the Microsoft Cloud for Nonprofit. These updates are intended to revolutionize the nonprofit sector by altering how fundraisers connect with donors, organize campaigns, and streamline their operations. Furthermore, Microsoft has initiated a restricted private preview of a new AI-enabled fundraising model. In this test phase, selected nonprofit organizations can experiment with new AI tools that assist in predicting fundraising targets using data modeling and pinpointing the donors who are most likely to contribute to a campaign, cause, or substantial donation.

Over the last month of trading, shares of Microsoft stock have advanced by 7.09%. While, ahead of Monday’s lunchtime trading session, shares of MSFT stock are trading modestly higher by 0.14% at $309.40 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

