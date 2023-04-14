Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 2 Bank Stocks To Know

Bank stocks are equities of companies that operate in the financial sector, offering services such as lending, deposit-taking, and investment management. The banking industry is a crucial component of the global economy, supporting both individuals and businesses. Investing in bank stocks is considered an essential element of many investment portfolios, offering stability, reliable dividends, and strong financials.

The performance of bank stocks is closely linked to macroeconomic factors such as inflation, interest rates, and consumer spending. Higher interest rates can benefit banks by increasing loan margins, while lower rates can negatively impact revenue. Legislative and regulatory changes can also affect the banking industry, with changes in regulations potentially raising compliance costs and affecting profitability.

Investing in bank stocks requires careful analysis of the company’s financials, market position, and regulatory environment. Evaluating factors such as credit quality, loan portfolios, and interest rate sensitivity is important. Additionally, diversification is critical, as investing in a single bank stock can be risky. Economic and regulatory changes can impact the entire sector. With this in mind, let’s examine two bank stocks to keep an eye on in the stock market now.

Bank Stocks To Watch Now

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

(NYSE: JPM) The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS)

JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM Stock)

First, JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a leading global financial services firm that offers a wide range of financial products and services to corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. The company operates in four main business segments: consumer & community banking, corporate & investment banking, commercial banking, and asset & wealth management.

Today, Friday, JP Morgan Chase & Co announced better-than-expected first quarter 2023 financial results. In detail, the company reported earnings of $4.10 per share, along with revenue of $54.6 billion. This is in comparison with Wall Street’s estimates for the quarter which were earnings of $3.41 per share, and revenue estimates of $36.0 billion. As a result, revenue increased by 69% versus the same period, the prior year.

Following this news release, shares of JPM stock surged off Friday’s opening bell up 7.23% on the day so far at $138.32 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 Cyclical Stocks For Your April 2023 Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Group (GS Stock)

Next, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services to corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals, including investment banking, securities, and investment management.

Back in February, Goldman Sachs announced when it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results. Specifically, the company will release its Q1 2023 results on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, ahead of the stock market opening. To give a quick overview, in Q4 2022, GS reported earnings of $3.32 per share, with revenue of $20.9 billion.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, shares of GS stock are moving higher off the open by 1.24% at $336.24 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.