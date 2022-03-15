Best Stocks To Invest In Now? 5 Travel Stocks In Focus

5 Trending Travel Stocks To Check Out Right Now

Travel stocks could be among the more interesting sectors to consider in the stock market today. After all, even as certain parts of the world continue to deal with coronavirus cases, travel demand is already picking up. By and large, this could be thanks to the continuous global rollout of vaccines and subsequent booster shots. As we reach the two-year mark for the pandemic, most firms in the travel industry have and continue to adapt their operations to the new norm. Because of this, investors looking to bet on the recovering travel industry could be eyeing the top travel stocks now.

Not to mention, some of the biggest names in the industry do not seem to be slowing down as well. Take Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is among the key names in the air travel market making waves now. In detail, the firm provided a positive guidance update noting that quarterly revenue could be up to 78% of 2019 levels. Accordingly, this could also see travel services firms such as Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) gain attention. In the larger scheme of things, some would argue that the case is building for travel stocks. On that note, here are five movers to note in the stock market now.

Travel Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] This Week

American Airlines Group Inc.

First up, we have American Airlines, a travel stock that operates an airline business. Together with its regional partner American Eagle, the company offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights daily to 350 destinations across 50 countries. It is also a founding member of the Oneworld alliance, whose members and members-elect offer nearly 14,250 flights daily to over 1,000 destinations. Today, at an investor update, the company says that improvement in revenues will more than offset the increase in fuel prices.

In January, the company also reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. Diving in, fourth-quarter revenue was $9.4 billion. It also transported more than 165 million passengers in 2021, more than any other U.S. carrier. It also ended the year with $15.8 billion in total available liquidity, one of the highest year-end liquidity balances in company history. American Airlines also says that despite the volatility from the pandemic, it believes that it is growing back faster and further than any other U.S. airline to meet this unpredictable demand. With this piece of news, is AAL stock worth investing in today?

Marriott International Inc.

Following that, we have Marriott International, a multinational company that operates, franchises, and licenses lodging to customers all over the world. Its portfolio includes nearly 8,000 properties under 30 leading brands across 139 countries and territories. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly-awarded travel program. On February 15, 2022, the company reported its fourth-quarter financials.

Firstly, the company reported an operating income of $635 million compared to a loss of $128 million a year ago. Net income for the quarter was $468 million or a diluted earnings per share of $1.42. At the end of 2021, the company’s worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,831 properties and roughly 485,000 rooms. This includes approximately 19,000 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Given the impressive quarter, will you consider adding MAR stock to your portfolio of travel stocks?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd

Royal Caribbean is a global cruise holding company. In fact, it is one of the largest cruise line operators in the world. It has a fleet of over 60 ships that can travel to more than 800 destinations around the world. It is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands, Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. In early March, the company announced that its highly anticipated ship, Wonder of the Seas, has set course for the Caribbean from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Last month, the company also provided a business update and reported its 2021 results. By the end of 2021, the Group had returned 50 out of its 61 ships to operations, representing over 85% of its worldwide capacity. During the year, the company also carried approximately 1.3 million guests across its brands, achieving record guest satisfaction scores and onboard spending per passenger. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately $3.2 billion in customer deposits. This represents an improvement of about $400 million over the previous quarter despite the significant quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue recognition and near-term cancellations due to Omicron, both of which reduce the customer deposits balance. All things considered, is RCL stock a buy right now?

Vail Resorts Inc.

Following that, we will be taking a look at Vail Resorts, or Vail for short. In brief, it is among the top names in the ski resort business now. For a sense of scale, the company operates via 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. The likes of which span the U.S. and Canada. On top of that, the company also manages an array of “casually elegant hotels” under its RockResorts brand.

More importantly, MTN stock seems to be gaining attention after posting its latest quarterly earnings update. After yesterday’s closing bell, the company posted earnings of $5.47 per share on revenue of $906.5 million. In terms of year-over-year comparisons, this translates to gains of about 51% and 32% respectively. Overall, Vail appears to be on the recovery as pandemic conditions improve. As such, will you be keeping an eye on MTN stock now?

Carnival Corporation

Last but not least is the Carnival Corporation. For the most part, Carnival is a goliath in the cruise line industry today. To put things into perspective, the company boasts a massive fleet of over 100 vessels from across 10 cruise lines. All of which serve to provide travelers with voyage options spanning the globe. According to Carnival, its ships visit over 700 ports worldwide. As one of the key players in the travel industry now, CCL could be a top travel stock to consider.

For one thing, Carnival is not sitting idly by on the operational front as well. Just today, the company made two positive operational updates. Firstly, its Princess Cruises luxury cruise line announced new deployment plans across the U.S. and Australia. Secondly, Carnival’s P&O cruise line will also be resuming cruising in Australia by May 2022. Pair all this with loosening restrictions on cruise bans and CCL stock could be a top buy for some. Would you agree?

