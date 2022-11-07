Best Stocks To Invest In Now? 3 Good Dividend Stocks To Watch

Dividend stocks are a type of stock that pays out a regular dividend to shareholders. Dividends are usually paid out quarterly, and they can provide a steady stream of income for investors. Dividend stocks tend to be more stable than other types of stocks, and they can provide a valuable source of income during periods of stock market volatility. For these reasons, dividend stocks are an attractive investment for many investors.

However, it is important to remember that dividends are not guaranteed, and they can be cut or eliminated entirely at any time. Before investing in dividend stocks, it is important to do your research and understand the risks involved. Keeping this in mind, check out these three good dividend stocks for your watchlist right now.

Good Dividend Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Now

1. Kinder Morgan (KMI Stock)

Starting off we have Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI). For starters, Kinder Morgan is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. For a sense of scale, the company owns an interest in or operates approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines, 141 terminals, 700 billion cubic feet of working natural gas storage capacity, and has a renewable natural gas generation capacity of approximately 2.2 Bcf per year of gross production.

KMI Recent Stock News

In October, the company reported its Q3 2022 earnings results. In detail, the company posted 3rd quarter 2022 earnings per share of $0.25 and revenue of $5.2 billion. Meanwhile, the street’s consensus estimates for the quarter were EPS of $0.29 per share, with revenue estimates of $4.3 billion. Though, Kinder Morgan did report a 35.4% increase in revenue compared to the same period, in 2021.

Separate from that, the company also reported its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.2775 per share for Q3 2022, which is $1.11 annualized for stockholders.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Kean commented, “Our Natural Gas Pipelines segment continues to see strong demand for the extensive firm transport and storage services we offer, as well as favorable contract renewals on multiple assets across our network. We are also moving forward with projects to provide additional transport capacity to liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and remain focused on continuing to be the provider of choice for that growing market.“

KMI Stock Chart

Over the last month of trading, KMI stock has recovered 5.68%. Meanwhile, during Monday’s lunchtime session, shares of Kinder Morgan stock are trading at $18.21 a share.

2. BHP Group (BHP Stock)

Next, let’s turn out attention to BHP Group Ltd. (BHP). In short, BHP Group is a natural resources company. Specifically, the company is engaged in producing commodities. This includes iron ore, metallurgical and energy coal, conventional and unconventional oil and gas, copper, aluminum, manganese, uranium, nickel, and silver. The company currently operates in more than 90 locations around the world. Currently, the company offers its stockholders an annual dividend yield of 12.90%.

BHP Recent Stock News

Back in August, BHP Group Ltd announced its 2022 full-year financial results. In detail, the company notched in 34% growth in profit from business operations. BHP commented this is largely due to the spike in commodity prices.

What’s more, BHP also announced its profit from operations advanced to $34.1 billion from $25.5 billion compared to the same period, a year prior. Additionally, the company also announced its revenue for its full-year 2022 fiscal was $65 billion.

BHP Stock Chart

In the last five trading days, shares of BHP group are up 5.27%. Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon, BHP Group stock is trading modestly lower by 0.11% at $52.99 per share.

3. Devon Energy (DVN Stock)

Topping off this list is Devon Energy Corp. (DVN). In brief, Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin.

DVN Recent Stock News

This month, Devon Energy Corp reported its Q3 2022 dividend for common stockholders. In detail, the company’s Board of Directors declared a fixed-plus-variable dividend of $1.35 per share. This dividend payment reflects a 61% increase on a year-over-year basis.

Aside from that, the company also reported its third-quarter 2022 financial results. In the report, Devon Energy posted Q3 2022 earnings of $2.18 per share, along with revenue of $5.4 billion. Moreover, the company also reported a 56.7% increase in revenue versus the same period a year prior.

What’s more, Rick Muncrief, president, and CEO commented, “Devon’s third-quarter performance demonstrated the flexibility of our cash-return business model to create value for shareholders in multiple ways. Foundational to our success was the team’s consistent execution of our disciplined plan. This was once again demonstrated by strong well productivity and efficiency gains that drove volumes above the high end of guidance with a capital spend that was below forecast.“

DVN Stock Chart

Over the last five trading days, shares of Devon Energy have pulled back approximately 8.58%. While on Monday afternoon DVN stock is trading modestly higher by 0.62% at $71.90 per share.

