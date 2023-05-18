Best Stocks To Invest In Now? 2 Real Estate Stocks In Focus

The real estate sector is a crucial part of the economy that involves businesses that own, develop, and manage properties. These properties can range from residential homes and apartments to commercial buildings like offices, malls, and warehouses. Real estate companies make money by renting out these properties, selling them for a profit, or increasing their value by making improvements or developing the land.

Real estate stocks are shares in these companies, and when you buy them, you essentially become a part-owner of those businesses. It’s a way to invest in real estate without having to buy an entire building or piece of land. Real estate stocks can be a good way to diversify your investment portfolio, meaning they can help spread out your risk by not putting all your eggs in one basket.

There are also real estate investment trusts, or REITs, which are a type of company that owns or finances income-producing real estate. REITs are required by law to pay out a large portion of their income as dividends to shareholders. That means if you own shares in a REIT, you can earn income from real estate without having to buy, manage, or finance any properties yourself. These can be a good option for people who want the potential for regular income from their investments. Given this information, let’s dive into two real estate stocks to watch in the stock market now.

Real Estate Stocks To Watch Now

Prologis (PLD Stock)

First off, Prologis (PLD) is the global leader in logistics real estate, providing warehousing and distribution facilities to businesses across the world. The growth of e-commerce has significantly increased demand for such facilities, making Prologis a key player in this evolving industry.

Just earlier this month, Prologis announced its quarterly cash dividend. To elaborate, the company reported that its Board of Directors have declared a regular cash dividend of $0.87 on common stock. Moreover, this dividend is payable to shareholders on June 30, 2023, and to shareholders on record on June 16, 2023. As a result, PLD has an annual dividend yield of 2.85%.

Year-to-date, shares of PLD stock are up 8.16% so far. While, during Thursday’s power hour trading session, PLD stock is trading red on the day by 0.76% at $121.77 a share.

Equity Residential (EQR Stock)

Next, Equity Residential (EQR) is a REIT that focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today’s renters want to live, work, and play.

Late last month, Equity Residential reported its first quarter of 2023 financial results. In the quarter the company posted earnings of $0.87 per share, with revenue of $705.1 million. This is in comparison with Wall Street’s estimates for Q1 2023 which were earnings of $0.88 per share, with revenue of $700.5 million. Additionally, revenue increased by 7.9% versus the same period, the previous year.

In 2023 year-to-date, shares of EQR stock are up 3.42% thus far. Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon EQR stock is trading lower by 1.17% at $60.85 per share.

