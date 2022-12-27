Best Stocks To Invest In 2023? 3 Dow 30 Stocks To Know

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is a stock market index. In brief, Dow Jones tracks the performance of 30 large publicly traded companies. It’s one of the oldest and most widely watched indices in the world. Additionally, its generally seen as a barometer for overall stock market performance. Investing in these stocks can be a great way to diversify your portfolio. As well as a way to capitalize on some of the largest and most stable companies in the world.

Investing in dow 30 stocks offers many advantages such as a steady cash flow from dividends and protection against declines in the stock market, ensuring more stability than investing in other glamorous but riskier stocks. With so many benefits and historical evidence to support their reliability, dow 30 stocks deserve strong consideration when looking for long-term investments. If this has you keen on investing in Dow 30 stocks, here are three for your 2023 watchlist.

Dow 30 Stocks To Watch Right Now

Nike (NKE Stock)

Starting off, Nike, Inc. (NKE) is an American multinational corporation that is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and worldwide marketing and sales of footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories. In recent news, last week Nike reported its second-quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

NKE Recent Stock News

In detail, the company posted Q2 2023 earnings of $ 0.85 per share and revenue for the quarter of $13.3 billion. For context, Wall Street’s consensus estimates for Q2 2023 were earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue estimates of $12.5 billion. In addition, Nike reported it saw a 17.2% increase in revenue versus the same period, the previous year.

Moreover, John Donahoe, President, and CEO, of NIKE, Inc commented, “Our growth was broad-based and was driven by our expanding digital leadership and brand strength. These results give us confidence in delivering the year as our competitive advantages continue to fuel our momentum.“

NKE Stock Chart

Over the last month of trading action, shares of NKE stock have rallied back 12.29%. Meanwhile, as of Tuesday’s early-afternoon trading session, NKE stock is trading higher on the day by 1.38% at $117.94 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Apple (AAPL Stock)

Next, Apple Inc. (AAPL) is a technology company that designs and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. The company’s hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the Apple Watch smartwatch, and others.

AAPL Recent Stock News

Earlier this month, Apple announced the introduction of its Apple Music® Sing. In detail, Apple has introduced a new feature called Apple Music Sing, which allows users to sing along to their favorite songs with adjustable vocals and real-time lyrics. This feature offers multiple lyric views to help users sing the lead, perform duets, and sing backup.

It is integrated within Apple Music’s lyrics experience and will be available to Apple Music subscribers worldwide on iPhone, iPad, and the new Apple TV 4K later this month. The feature is designed to make it easy and fun for anyone to participate, regardless of where they are.

AAPL Stock Chart

Over the last month of trading, shares of Apple stock have fallen another 9.85%. This comes as shares of AAPL stock are down 28.57% year-to-date. While on Tuesday Apple stock is trading down on the day by 1.38% at $130.04 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

Home Depot (HD Stock)

Last but not least, The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) is a home improvement retailer that operates stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a wide range of products for repair, remodeling, and maintenance of the home, including building materials, appliances, lawn and garden tools, and home décor.

HD Recent Stock News

Last month, Home Depot announced better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company posted Q3 2022 earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $38.9 billion for the quarter. This is versus analysts’ consensus estimates for the third quarter which were earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue estimates of $37.9 billion. What’s more, Home Depot also reaffirmed its guidance for its fiscal year 2022 forecast.

HD Stock Chart

Over the last six months, shares of HD stock have recovered 13.09%, though HD stock is still down 21.77% year-to-date. As of Tuesday afternoon, Home Depot stock is trading slightly higher on the day by 0.26% at $319.69 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

