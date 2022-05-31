Best Stocks To Invest In 2022? 4 EV Stocks For Your Watchlist

Are These EV Stocks The Best Stocks To Invest In 2022?

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks could be worth looking at in the stock market today. This comes as most of the biggest names in the space are set to release their latest monthly deliveries this week. Not to mention, there are also two key potential tailwinds for EV companies, in general, to watch now. Firstly, leaders from the European Union are now pursuing a partial ban on the buying of Russian oil. This would mark the sixth series of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Secondly, there are also reports coming out of China regarding the government’s plans to end its two-month COVID lockdown in Shanghai. Because of this, some of the top Chinese EV companies like Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) would be in focus.

To point out, Nio, in particular, is receiving plenty of attention in the stock market now. This likely stems from a recent positive update on the company from Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst Tim Hsiao. Earlier today, the firm added NIO stock to its “tactical idea” stock list. Simply put, this means that Morgan Stanley sees the company’s shares rising within the next two weeks. According to Hsiao, Nio would be in a good position to capitalize on the reopening efforts in Shanghai. This alongside government subsidies for consumers transitioning to electric cars, Hsiao argues, would benefit Nio. This is but one instance highlighting the growing EV industry. On that note, here are four other EV stocks to check out in the stock market this week.

EV Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Now

Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid Group is an EV company with headquarters in Newark, California. In essence, the company specializes in creating luxury EVs. It aims to be one of the most sustainable transportation companies while creating captivating luxury EVs. On May 18, 2022, the company announced its global sustainability vision alongside plans for its first overseas manufacturing facility with partners in Saudi Arabia.

It hosted a ceremonial signing event to mark the February 2022 agreements with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Industrial Development Fund. Lucid’s new factory will bring advanced EV manufacturing to Saudi Arabia for the first time with a local capacity of 155,000 units. Also, the new factory will help address the growing global demand for Lucid EVs by increasing Lucid’s global production capacity mid-decade to 500,000 EVs per year. The agreements will help provide an estimated financing and incentives to Lucid of up to $3.4 billion in aggregate over the next 15 years. With this piece of news, is LCID stock a buy?

Ford Motor Company

Following that, we have Ford Motor Company, one of the largest automakers in the U.S. In the last year, the company has made huge shifts to the EV space. Through its Ford+ plan, Ford aims to usher in an all-electric future. This comes as the company expects about 40% of all global vehicle volume to be fully electric by 2030. It has also raised planned electrification spending to $30 billion by 2025. This would include the development of the IonBoost batteries. The company will provide an update on the company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation at the Deutsche Bank 2022 Global Automotive Conference on June 15, 2022.

On May 9, 2022, the company also revealed another major step in its electrification transformation, In detail, Ford Pro revealed new information about the all-new E-Transit custom. Following hot on the heels of the all-electric E-Transit that began production in March this year, the E-Transit Custom is designed to set a new benchmark in Europe’s one-tonne van segment and help businesses across the region to effortlessly make the change to electrified vehicles. The all-electric successor to Europe’s best-selling van was designed from the ground up to fit seamlessly into the Ford Pro ecosystem. Also, it will be supported by Ford Pro software, charging, service, and financing solutions. Given Ford’s electrification plans in the months to come, is F stock worth investing in?

Rivian Automotive Inc.

Rivian Automotive is an automaker and automotive tech company. It builds electric sport utility vehicles and also pickup trucks. The company has a network of offices, test labs, and manufacturing sites that connects thousands of employees. For instance, its facilities in Irvine are home to vehicle engineering, propulsion, and battery systems. On May 11, 2022, the company reported its first-quarter financials for 2022.

Key highlights include over 90,000 preorders in the U.S. and Canada. Impressively the company also reported that it has a total planned annual capacity of approximately 600,000 between Normal and Georgia plants. The company also ended the quarter with $17 billion in cash and cash equivalents. As of May 9, 2022, the company has produced about 5,000 vehicles. All things considered, is RIVN stock a top EV stock to consider buying right now?

Fisker Inc.

Fisker is an EV automaker that was founded by Henrik Fisker, who is best known for designing luxury cars like the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin V8 Vantage. The company is also focusing on developing the most eco-friendly EVs on the planet. On top of that, it is also on a mission to become the No 1 e-mobility service provider with the world’s most sustainable vehicles.

On May 12, 2022, the company announced that it will produce its second vehicle, the Fisker PEAR. The Fisker PEAR will enter production in 2024 with the help of Foxconn via its facility in Ohio. Both companies are actively working towards building a minimum of 250,000 Fisker PEAR units a year at the plant. “The PEAR will be a revolutionary electric vehicle that won’t fit into any existing segment. The exterior design will feature new lighting technology and a wraparound front windscreen inspired by a glider plane glass canopy, enhancing frontal vision,” said Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker. “Our engineering group is working on new features and high-tech solutions for the PEAR that will change how we use and enjoy a vehicle in the city.” With that in mind, is FSR stock on your watchlist today?

