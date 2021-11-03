Best Stocks To Buy Today? 4 Dividend Stocks To Check Out

4 Top Dividend Stocks In Focus For November 2021

With a booming stock market and the Federal Reserve potentially easing its economic aid, we could arguably see some volatility. Accordingly, in times of uncertainty in the market, dividend stocks would be in focus. Sure, there would be some wondering what are meme stocks now as well, given the potentially explosive gains to be had. However, dividend-paying stocks would be a go-to for those looking to make more defensive plays amidst the current market conditions. With all that said, could dividend stocks be a good play now?

Well, for one thing, most of the top dividend stocks are established presences in their respective fields. This is apparent whether it is consumer staples such as Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), health care titans like Abbott (NYSE: ABT), or industrial players like Nucor (NYSE: NUE). Not to mention, despite being known as dividend stocks, these firms continue to grow aggressively. For instance, Abbott recently raised its annual earnings outlook on strong Covid-19 test kit sales figures. If that wasn’t enough, Nucor posted a record quarterly earnings in its latest fiscal quarter report last month. With these dividend-paying titans gaining momentum, could one of these dividend stocks be worth watching in the stock market today?

Best Dividend Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] This Week

Walmart Inc.

First up, we have Walmart, a multinational retail corporation with its chain of grocery stores, hypermarkets, and discount department stores. Accordingly, the company says that 220 million customers and members visit its approximately 10,500 stores and clubs in over 20 countries. It also boasts a fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion. WMT stock currently trades at $149.31 as of 12:24 p.m. ET. The company’s latest quarterly dividend was at $0.55 a share.

In its latest second-quarter financials, the company reported a total revenue of $141 billion. It also grew its market share in the grocery segment in the U.S. Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce sales grew by 6% and 103% on a two-year stack. Walmart says that it is on track to reach $75 billion by the end of the year. Also, it says that it saw strong growth in its advertising businesses globally, including nearly doubling sales in Walmart U.S. compared to a year ago. Given this piece of news, will you consider buying WMT stock?

The Home Depot Inc.

Following that, we have The Home Depot, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world. The company supplies tools, construction products, and services to both DIY customers and professionals. With over 2,000 retail stores in all 50 states, the company also has over 500,000 associates. HD stock currently trades at $365.64 as of 12:24 p.m. ET and is up by over 30% in the past year alone. The company declared a second-quarter dividend of $1.65 in August.

Late last month, the company unveiled its 2022 industry report to outline key elements and trends of its extensive consumer research. As a powerhouse in the textiles industry, The Company Stores’ long heritage, impeccable quality, and product expertise has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

“The Company Store has been a go-to for generations of fans who rely on the quality of our products and look to our innovative designs to personalize their homes with comfort,” said Corinne Bentzen, CEO of The Company Store. “Our Comfort Report highlights where we see this industry going in the foreseeable future and how we’re creating products to meet those trends.” Given this piece of news, will you add HD stock to your portfolio?

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer is a dividend company that focuses on its pharmaceutical and biotechnology portfolio. Notably, it developed one of the world’s first coronavirus vaccine in record time with BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). To cope with the demand, the company expanded its manufacturing facilities that were responsible for designing a process to produce its vaccine at industrial scale. PFE stock currently trades at $45.02 a piece as of 12:29 p.m. ET and has year-to-date gains of over 20%.

On November 2, 2021, the company reported its third-quarter financials. Revenue for the quarter was $24.1 billion, reflecting a 130% operational growth. The company also posted a diluted earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter. On top of that, Pfizer raised its full-year guidance for revenues to a range of $81 to $82 billion. This comes as it anticipates $36 billion in revenues for its coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, reflecting 2.3 billion doses that are expected to be delivered in Fiscal 2021. Given the excitement surrounding Pfizer, will you buy PFE stock?

AbbVie Inc.

Last but not least, we will be taking a look at AbbVie. For dividend investors, the pharmaceutical giant would be another go-to in the current market. After all, the company’s portfolio consists of numerous U.S FDA-approved drug and treatment candidates. In detail, the company’s developmental pipeline spans a vast array of illnesses. This includes immunology, oncology, eye care, neuroscience, virology, and women’s health among others. Seeing as ABBV stock is now trading at $117.11 a share as of 12:29 p.m., could it be worth jumping on at this point?

Well, for one thing, the company has and continues to pay its dividends consistently for almost 50 years now. Just last week, AbbVie announced its 2022 dividend with an increase of 8.5%. For the most part, this could be thanks to the company’s exceptional quarterly earnings. In essence, AbbVie posted an earnings per share of $3.33 on revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter. On top of all this, AbbVie remains hard at work advancing its portfolio on the rheumatic diseases front. Earlier this week, the company presented 38 studies regarding its work in this field at the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting. With all this in mind, would ABBV stock be a top buy for you?

