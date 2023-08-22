Best Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Dow Jones Stocks To Know

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), often simply referred to as the Dow, stands as a prominent stock market index in the U.S., encompassing 30 of the nation’s most substantial blue-chip firms listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ. The Dow acts as a barometer for investors to measure the general condition and trajectory of the American stock market. The index incorporates a diverse set of sectors, including technology, finance, and healthcare, and it operates on a price-weighted system, which means stocks with higher prices influence the index’s direction more.

The 30 companies within the DJIA are known as Dow Jones stocks. Recognized as industry frontrunners, they often showcase robust financial health, consistency, and reliable dividend yields. Given their considerable influence on the market, Dow Jones stocks can significantly shape market directions and general sentiment.

Investors aiming for a slice of the broader U.S. market frequently opt to invest in these stocks or in index-aligned funds like ETFs that reflect the DJIA’s performance. Importantly, the roster of companies within the index isn’t static and can evolve, with firms being added or removed based on factors like market cap and sector relevance. Keeping this on top of mind, here are two dow jones stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Dow Jones Stocks To Watch Today

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)

(NYSE: CVX) The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV)

Chevron Corporation (CVX Stock)

Starting off, Chevron Corporation (CVX) is a multinational energy corporation. As one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies, Chevron is involved in almost every aspect of the energy industry, from oil and gas exploration to refining and marketing.

Earlier this month, Chevron announced the successful completion of its acquisition of PDC Energy, Inc., following the approval from PDC Energy’s shareholders. This acquisition brought Chevron an additional 275,000 net acres in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, complementing its existing operations, and adding more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent proved reserves. Additionally, Chevron secured 25,000 net acres in the Permian Basin through this acquisition.

Year-to-date, shares of Chevron stock have pulled back by 7.77% thus far. Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s early afternoon trading session, CVX stock is trading at $160.47 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 REIT Stocks For Your August 2023 Watchlist

Travelers Companies (TRV Stock)

Next, The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), based in New York City, stands as one of the largest insurance companies in the United States. Providing a broad range of insurance products, from personal to commercial coverages.

Just last month, The Travelers Companies announced its second quarter of 2023 financial results. In the report, the company notched in earnings of $0.06 per share, with revenue of $10.10 billion. With that revenue increased by 10.53% versus the same period, the previous year.

In 2023 so far, shares of TRV stock have dropped by 14.23%. Moreover, during Tuesday’s lunchtime trading action, shares of Travelers Companies stock is trading slightly lower on the day by 0.57% at $160.50 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.