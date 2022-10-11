Best Stocks To Buy Right Now? 3 Dow Jones Stocks To Watch

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that measures the stock performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. These include companies such as Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA), and McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to name a few. The Dow Jones stocks are highly influential and closely watched by investors, businesses, and the media.

As one of the oldest and most widely-recognized stock indices, the Dow Jones is often used as a barometer for the health of the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones stocks are also important because they are heavily weighted in many popular investment vehicles, such as index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). As a result, changes in the Dow can have ripple effects throughout the financial markets. If this has you keen on investing in Dow Jones stocks, here are three for your watchlist this week.

Dow Jones Stocks To Buy [Or Sell] Right Now

1. Amgen (AMGN Stock)

Kicking off the list today is Amgen Inc. (AMGN). For starters, Amgen Inc is an American biotechnology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics based on advances in cellular and molecular biology. Today, Amgen’s product lineup includes treatments for a broad range of conditions, including anemia, bone loss, cardiovascular disease, immune disorders, and neurological conditions.

AMGN Recent Stock News

Currently, Amgen has an annual dividend yield of 3.20%. Meanwhile, back in August, Amgen reported a beat for its second quarter 2022 financials. Getting straight into it, the company posted Q2 2022 earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $6.6 billion.

Moreover, the company reaffirmed its forecast and continues to expect full-year 2022 earnings of $17 to $18 per share. As well as, Amgen now projects revenue for the full-year 2022 in the range of $25.50 billion to $26.40 billion.

Robert A. Bradway, chairman, and CEO commented, “We are focused on delivering our long-term objectives by serving an ever-increasing number of patients around the world with our medicines. We are advancing our pipeline and look forward to important readouts over the next few months.“

AMGN Stock Chart

During Tuesday’s mid-morning trading session, shares of AMGN stock are up over 6% at $247.18 per share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 4 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Now

2. Merck & Company (MRK Stock)

Following that, we have Merck & Company Inc. (MRK). In brief, Merck and Co is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vaccines, and animal health products.

What’s more, within cancer, the company’s immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. Meanwhile, Merck & Co. also has a large vaccine business, with treatments to prevent hepatitis B and pediatric diseases as well as HPV and shingles.

MRK Recent Stock News

At the end of last month, Merck announced that it will be releasing its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, before the market opens. For a refresher, here is how MRK reported for its second quarter of 2022.

In detail, Merck & Company reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.87 per share, along with revenue of $14.6 billion. Additionally, the company posted a 28% increase in revenue during the same period, in 2021. Aside from that, Merck also said it estimates 2022 earnings of $7.25 to $7.35 per share, along with estimated revenue of $57.50 billion to $58.50 billion.

Robert M. Davis, CEO, and President of MRK had this to say about the second quarter, “Our strategy is working and our future is bright. I am very confident that we are well-positioned to achieve our near- and long-term goals, anchored by our commitment to deliver innovative medicines and vaccines to patients and value to all of our stakeholders, including shareholders.“

MRK Stock Chart

Year-to-date shares of MRK stock are up over 17%, outperforming the broader markets so far. Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Merk & Co stock is trading at $90.40 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] Good Stocks To Buy? 4 Most Shorted Stocks To Watch Right Now

3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ Stock)

Lastly, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is an American multinational conglomerate corporation with interests in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer packaged goods. The company is organized into three business segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. Johnson and Johnson’s consumer products include baby care, oral care, wound care, and women’s health products.

While, the company’s pharmaceutical products include treatments for cardiovascular disease, infections, mental health disorders, and pain management. Johnson and Johnson’s medical devices include products for orthopedics, surgery, vision care, and diabetes management.

JNJ Recent Stock News

In September, Johnson and Johnson announced that will be announcing its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, before the market opens. In the meantime, let’s recap how JNJ performed in the second quarter of 2022.

Back in July, Johnson and Johnson reported Q2 2022 earnings of $2.59 per share, with revenue of $24 billion. Aside from that, the company also announced its outlook for the fiscal year 2022. Diving in, JNJ said it now estimates full-year 2022 earnings of $10.00 to $10.10 per share. Next, they also reported they estimate full-year 2022 revenue to be $93.3 billion to $94.3 billion.

JNJ Stock Chart

On Tuesday morning, shares of JNJ stock are trading at $161.95 a share. Year-to-date, Johnson & Johnson stock is trading down 5.57%, still outperforming the broader markets in 2022 thus far. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.