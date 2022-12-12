Best Stocks To Buy Right Now? 3 Dow Jones Stocks To Know

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is one of the oldest and most influential stock market indices in the United States. The DJIA consists of 30 large, publicly-traded companies from a variety of industries such as finance, healthcare, technology, industrials, consumer goods, and more. This index acts as a barometer for how the US economy is performing, making it an important indicator for investors. Let’s take a closer look at the DJIA and what it means for investors.

The DJIA has become one of the most widely-followed stock market indices over time. This is because it can be used as an indicator of economic growth or decline. It provides investors with a snapshot view of how certain industries are performing and can help inform investment decisions. Additionally, changes in this index can be used to measure investor sentiment towards different sectors or overall market conditions.

This data can then be put to work to formulate short-term or long-term investment strategies accordingly. With that being said, let’s look at three Dow Jones stocks that deserve your attention in the stock market today.

Dow Jones Stocks To Watch Now

UnitedHealth Group (UNH Stock)

Leading us off is UnitedHealth Group (UNH). For starters, UnitedHealth Group is a United States-based healthcare company. The company provides healthcare services in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

UNH Recent Stock News

Today, Monday, UnitedHealth Group announced they have made the Dow Jones Sustainability North America and Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 2022. As a result, this is the 24th straight year, UNH has made this list. For context, The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices tracks the economic, environmental, and social criteria for the stock performance of the world’s leading companies.

Moreover, Patricia L. Lewis, EVP, and chief sustainability officer of UnitedHealth Group commented, “Sustainability continues to be an essential part of our business strategy, mission, and culture as we work to deepen our impact on the people and communities we serve.“

UNH Stock Chart

Over the last six months of trading activity, shares of UNH have gained by 15.58%. With that, year-to-date UNH stock has outperformed the broader markets. Next, during Monday’s afternoon trading session, UnitedHealth Group stock is trading higher by 0.68% at $543.23 a share.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM Stock)

Let’s turn our attention to JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM). In brief, JP Morgan Chase & Co is one of the leading global financial institutions that provides an array of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses, corporations, and governments.

JPM Recent Stock News

In October, JP Morgan Chase & Co reported a beat for its third-quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company reported an EPS of $3.12 and revenue of $40.8 billion for Q3 2022. What’s more, JPM also announced a 31.4% increase in revenue on a year-over-year basis.

Moving along, Jamie Dimon, Chairman, and CEO commented, “Year to date, our employees have worked hard to extend credit and raise $1.9 trillion in capital for small and large businesses, governments and U.S. consumers. The investments we have made over the years, the discipline and rigor with which we manage the Firm, and the extraordinary efforts by our people have enabled us to consistently serve our customers, clients and communities around the world.”

JPM Stock Chart

In the last six months of trading, shares of JPM have recovered by 14.93%. Though, JPM stock is still down 17.56% year-to-date. With that, on Monday afternoon, JP Morgan Chase & Co stock is trading higher on the day by 0.98% at $133.43 a share.

Walmart (WMT Stock)

Lastly, Walmart (WMT) is one of the largest retailers in the world, offering a wide variety of products and services to its customers. Walmart offers shoppers a wealth of products ranging from apparel, home decor, and electronics to groceries, pet supplies, and garden items.

WMT Recent Stock News

Just last month, the company announced a beat for its Q3 2023 financial and operating results. In the quarter, Walmart posted earnings of $1.50 per share, along with revenue of $151.8 billion. Moreover, the company also notched in an 8.7% revenue increase on a year-over-year basis.

Doug McMillon President and CEO, of Walmart, commented, “We had a good quarter with strong top-line growth globally led by Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S., along with Flipkart and Walmex. Walmart U.S. continued to gain market share in grocery, helped by unit growth in our food business. We significantly improved our inventory position in Q3, and we’ll continue to make progress as we end the year.“

WMT Stock Chart

In the last six months of trading, Walmart’s stock has increased by 23.38%. As a result, year-to-date shares of WMT are up 1.85% so far in 2022, outperforming the broader markets. While, during Monday’s afternoon trading session, WMT is trading higher by 1.39% at $147.33 a share.

