Best Stocks to Buy Now: SentinelOne Stock vs. CrowdStrike Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock is down nearly 50% from all-time highs, and SentinelOne (NYSE: S) stock is down over 80% from all-time highs, but which cybersecurity stock should you buy now?

The video below shares stock analysis, commentary, valuation metrics, technical analysis, and price targets for both stocks. Please don't forget to subscribe to the channel for future videos and updates.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of June 22, 2023. The video was published on June 22, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than SentinelOne

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SentinelOne wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in CrowdStrike and SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.