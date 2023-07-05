Best Stocks to Buy Now: Rivian Stock vs. Tesla Stock

The electric vehicle heavyweight champion of the world, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), has several contenders looking to take its belt. Is Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) a serious contender, or simply Glass Joe from Punch-Out!!? Watch the below video for detailed stock analysis on both companies, side-by-side comparisons, and commentary on which stock is the better buy now.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of July 5, 2023. The video was published on July 5, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 3, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Amazon.com and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Nio, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.