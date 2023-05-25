Best Stocks to Buy Now: Is Snowflake Stock a Buy After Earnings?

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) dropped over 15% after its recent earnings report, and the stock is down over 60% from its all-time highs and over 38% since its first day of trading after its IPO in September of 2020. Is Snowflake stock a buy now, or is more pain ahead? The below video shares Snowflake earnings, fundamental analysis, commentary, valuation metrics, technical analysis, and SNOW stock price targets.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 25, 2023. The video was published on May 25, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in Nvidia and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

