Best Stocks to Buy Now: Is Snowflake Stock a Buy After Earnings?

May 25, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by Eric Cuka for The Motley Fool ->

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) dropped over 15% after its recent earnings report, and the stock is down over 60% from its all-time highs and over 38% since its first day of trading after its IPO in September of 2020. Is Snowflake stock a buy now, or is more pain ahead? The below video shares Snowflake earnings, fundamental analysis, commentary, valuation metrics, technical analysis, and SNOW stock price targets.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 25, 2023. The video was published on May 25, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in Nvidia and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

