Best Stocks to Buy Now: Is AMD Stock a Buy After Earnings?

Is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) one of the best AI stocks to buy now? AMD stock popped off an earnings beat on both top and bottom lines. The company has been under pressure in recent quarters, but the market is excited about its future prospects. The video below breaks down earnings and brings you up to speed with analysis, commentary, and more. I also provide a comparison to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to show you how the two companies compare from a valuation perspective.

*Stock prices used were the evening prices of August 1, 2023. The video was published on August 1, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.