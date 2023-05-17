Best Stocks to Buy Now: Is Airbnb Stock a Buy?

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock sold off after earnings, despite a beat on top and bottom lines. The company is profitable, and it approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $2.5 billion in common stock. With all of the positive news, why is ABNB stock headed lower? Is Airbnb stock one of the best stocks to buy now? Please watch the below video for earnings highlights, valuation metrics, technical analysis, and my take on ABNB stock at these prices.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 16, 2023. The video was published on May 16, 2023.

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 15, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in Airbnb. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb and Booking Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

