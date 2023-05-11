News & Insights

Markets

Best Stocks to Buy Now -- CEO Interview -- Olo Stock Analysis

May 11, 2023 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by Eric Cuka for The Motley Fool ->

When searching for the best stocks to buy, it's important to do your homework and due diligence. The below video provides a unique perspective into Olo (NYSE: OLO), a small-cap software-as-a-service company laser-focused on the restaurant industry. Could Olo be the next 10x growth stock in your growth stock portfolio?

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of May 10, 2023. The video was published on May 10, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in Olo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Olo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyEric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community.
