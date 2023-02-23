Best Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Top Dividend Stocks In Focus

Dividend stocks are shares of companies that are traded on the stock market and pay dividends to their shareholders. Dividends are usually given out every three months or once a year. They are a way for companies to share their profits with their shareholders.

Stocks that pay dividends can be a good choice for investors who want a steady source of income. Dividend-paying stocks are different from growth stocks, which may put their profits back into the company. Instead, dividend-paying companies give their shareholders a portion of their profits. This can be a reliable way for investors to make money, especially those who are retired or looking for a way to make money while they sleep.

But it’s important to remember that not every dividend stock is the same. Some companies may pay out high dividends, but their business models may not be able to keep up with the payments. Other companies, on the other hand, may have lower dividend yields but more stable earnings. As with any investment, it’s important to learn as much as you can about a company before buying its stock. It’s also important to keep a diversified portfolio to reduce risk. Given this, here are two top dividend-paying stocks to watch in thestock market today

Dividend Stocks To Watch In February 2023

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO)

(NYSE: MO) Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA)

Altria Group (MO Stock)

First, Altria Group Inc. (MO) is one of the largest tobacco companies in the world. The company is known for owning popular cigarette brands such as Marlboro, Virginia Slims, and Parliament. In addition to its tobacco products, Altria also owns a significant stake in the wine company Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, and has invested in new products such as e-cigarettes and oral nicotine pouches. Currently, MO offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 7.94%.

At the beginning of this month, Altria reported its fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Getting straight to it, the company announced Q4 2022 earnings of $1.18 per share with revenue of $6.1 billion. This is in comparison to analysts’ consensus estimates which were an EPS of $1.18 per share, and revenue estimates of $5.1 billion. Additionally, the company said it expects 2023 fiscal year earnings between $4.98 and $5.13 per share.

In the last month of trading, shares of MO stock are up 5.60%. Meanwhile, during Thursday’s afternoon trading session, Altria Group stock is slightly higher by 0.38% at $47.32 a share.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA Stock)

Next, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is a retail pharmacy and healthcare company that operates approximately 13,000 drug stores in the United States and internationally. The company provides a range of services, including prescription filling, health and wellness products, and retail merchandise. Today, WBA has an annual dividend yield of 5.33%.

Last month, the company announced it will maintain its quarterly dividend at $0.48 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter, but with a 0.5% increase from the same quarter a year ago. The company has a long history of paying dividends, with 361 straight quarters of payouts (more than 90 years), and has raised the dividend for 47 consecutive years.

In the last month of trading, Walgreens stock dropped by 1.70%. While on Thursday afternoon, shares of WBA stock are trading at $36.04 per share.

