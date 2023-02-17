Best Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Dow Jones Stocks To Watch In 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow Jones, is one of the most widely followed stock market indices in the world. Comprised of 30 large-cap companies, it is often used as a barometer for the overall health of the stock market and the broader economy. For investors looking for blue-chip stocks, the Dow Jones can be a great starting point.

One of the benefits of investing in Dow Jones stocks is the stability they can offer. These companies are leaders in their respective industries, and as such, their stocks tend to be less volatile than those of smaller or less established companies. This stability can provide a level of reassurance for investors, particularly those who are risk-averse or looking for a long-term investment.

Another benefit of investing in Dow Jones stocks is the potential for long-term growth. While Dow Jones stocks may not offer the same rapid growth potential as smaller or newer companies, they may offer more stable and consistent growth over time. Many of these companies have a history of paying dividends to their shareholders, which can provide a steady stream of income to investors. If this has you interested in investing in Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks, check out these two trending names in the stock market now.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Now

Amgen (AMGN Stock)

Leading off, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is a biotechnology company that develops and manufactures human therapeutics. The company’s medicines target a range of illnesses, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and inflammatory disorders. Its most well-known products include Enbrel, a treatment for autoimmune diseases, and Prolia, a medication that prevents bone fractures.

At the end of January, Amgen reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results. In the report, the company announced earnings of $4.09 per share, with revenue of $6.8 billion. The earnings report surpassed analysts’ consensus earnings estimate of $4.04 per share, while revenue remained almost the same compared to the same quarter last year.

Currently, Amgen offers its shareholders an annual dividend yield of 3.55%. Additionally, on Friday afternoon, shares of AMGN stock are trading higher on the day so far by 2.38% at $239.79 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] REIT Stocks To Buy Now? 2 To Know

The Travelers Companies (TRV Stock)

Next, The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is a leading insurance company that provides a range of insurance products to businesses, individuals, and organizations. Its offerings include property and casualty insurance, surety bonds, and risk management services.

Moving along, in January Travelers announced its 4th quarter 2022 financial and operating results. In detail, the company posted Q4 2022 earnings of $3.40 per share, with revenue of $9.6 billion. This is compared to analysts’ consensus estimates were earnings of $3.40 per share, and revenue estimates of $8.7 billion. What’s more, revenue increased year-over-year by 6.9%.

Today, TRV has an annual dividend yield of 2.00%. Meanwhile, during Friday’s afternoon trading action, shares of TRV stock are up 1.57% on the day, trading at $185.94 per share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.