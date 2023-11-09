News & Insights

Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/9/2023, According to Top Analysts

November 09, 2023 — 06:21 am EST

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR– Asure provides cloud-based workplace management software solutions for businesses to manage their workforce, space, and assets. Yesterday, Craig-Hallum analyst Jeff Van Rhee maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Interestingly, all four Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 105%.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) – This biopharma company discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Yesterday, Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. In the last three months, seven out of the eight Top Analysts covering the stock rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 45%.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA– Ceva engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. Yesterday, TD Cowen analyst Matt Ramsay reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $25. In the last three months, four out of the five Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 41%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

