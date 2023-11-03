Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/3/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) – This company provides motion control and electronic control solutions for diverse industries, including construction, agriculture, and energy. Today, KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $58. Interestingly, all three Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 26%.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Etsy is an online marketplace primarily used for selling vintage items, handmade goods, art, and crafts. Yesterday, Truist Financial analyst Youssef Squali and six other Top Analysts reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. The ratings follow ETSY’s better-than-expected third-quarter results released on November 1. In the last three months, nine out of the 12 Top Analysts covering the stock rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 27%.

Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) – This company engages in the development of security software solutions. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives and five other Top Analysts reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock, following a strong Q3 performance. In the last three months, eight out of the 10 Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 44%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

