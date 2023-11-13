Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/13/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Amazon ( NASDAQ:AMZN ) – Amazon is an e-commerce and cloud-computing behemoth. On Friday, Bank of America analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $168. Interestingly, all the 33 Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of about 23%.

Alibaba ( NYSE:BABA ) – Alibaba is a Chinese multinational company with a robust e-commerce presence and cloud computing business. On Friday, Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $125. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts covering the stock rated it a Buy. Collectively, the average of their 12-month price targets implies an upside of nearly 74%.

Lowe’s ( NYSE:LOW ) – Lowe’s is one of the leading home improvement retailers in the U.S. On Friday, Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $215. In the last three months, 11 out of the 14 Top Analysts who rated the stock gave it a Buy. The average of their 12-month price targets indicates an upside of about 25%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. The Top Analysts have each earned a five-star ranking, thanks to the accuracy and profitability of their ratings over time.

