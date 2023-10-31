Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/31/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) – This company develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that help farms maximize yield. Yesterday, Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $58. In the last three months, 11 out of the 12 Top Analysts covering the stock rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 36%.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) – This company provides a wide range of financial services. Yesterday, UBS analyst Brody Preston upgraded the stock’s rating to Buy with a price target of $61. Interestingly, five out of the six Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 24%.

Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA) – Lear is a global automotive technology company that specializes in automotive seating and electrical systems. On Friday, Benchmark Co. analyst Michael Ward reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $188. In the last three months, all three Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 59%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

