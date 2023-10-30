Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/30/2023, According to Top Analysts

Which stocks are best to buy now? According to Top Wall Street Analysts, the three stocks listed below are Strong Buys. Each stock received a new Buy rating recently and has a significant upside as well.

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool. It shows you a real-time list of all stocks that have been recently rated by Top-ranking Analysts.

Here are today’s top stock picks, according to analysts. Click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) – Gildan is an apparel manufacturing company. Yesterday, Desjardins analyst Chris Li, CFA, reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $35.02. In the last three months, all seven Top Analysts covering the stock rated it a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of over 34.1%.

Sunnova Energy (NYSE:NOVA) – This company provides solar and energy storage services. On Friday, Scotiabank analyst Tristan Richardson reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $22. Interestingly, seven out of the eight Top Analysts who recently rated the stock gave it a Buy. Taken together, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of about 161%.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) – Dynatrace is a global technology company that provides a software intelligence platform based on artificial intelligence and automation. On Friday, J.P. Morgan analyst Pinjalim Bora reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $50. In the last three months, 13 out of the 15 Top Analysts rated the stock a Buy. Collectively, their 12-month price targets imply an upside of nearly 31%.

Who are the Top Analysts?

TipRanks ranks financial analysts according to the success rates of their ratings and the average return on each of their ratings. See real-time analyst rankings and learn more about the performance of Top Analysts on TipRanks’ Top Wall Street Analysts page.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.