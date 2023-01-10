Best Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Health Care Stocks To Know

To get the ball rolling, healthcare stocks refer to investments in companies that operate within the healthcare industry. This industry encompasses a wide range of sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology, and healthcare services. These companies focus on various activities like the research, development, and production of drugs, medical equipment, and other healthcare products and services that are vital for maintaining and enhancing human health.

Investing in healthcare stocks can be a great way to participate in the growth of this essential industry. Which is often seen as a defensive sector that can provide stable returns in times of economic uncertainty.

The healthcare industry is also known to be relatively insulated from economic cycles. This comes as people will always need medical care, regardless of the state of the economy. Additionally, the increasing number of elderly people in many countries will set the stage for the demand for healthcare services and products in the coming years. With this in mind, check out these two large-cap healthcare stocks to watch in the stock market this year.

Health Care Stocks To Watch Right Now

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ Stock)

First, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a multinational corporation that operates in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer goods. The company offers a wide range of products. This includes Band-Aids, Tylenol, and Splenda, as well as prescription drugs like Risperdal and Xarelto.

In December, Johnson & Johnson announced it finished purchasing Abiomed. With this completion, Abiomed is now fully integrated into Johnson & Johnson’s MedTech division. As a standalone business unit, Abiomed will continue to function independently within the Johnson & Johnson portfolio. Also, Johnson & Johnson offered to buy all remaining shares of Abiomed for a cash payment of $380.00 per share, which amounts to a total value of $16.6 billion in enterprise value.

In the last month of trading action, shares of JNJ stock dropped by 1.46%. Meanwhile, as of Tuesday’s trading session, JNJ stock is trading at $175.40 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

[Read More] 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now

UnitedHealth Group (UNH Stock)

Next, UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) is a large, diversified American health insurance and healthcare company. The company operates through two distinct platforms: UnitedHealthcare, which provides health benefits to individuals and families, and Optum, which provides technology and information-enabled health services, including technology-enabled care coordination, analytics, and clinical, administrative, and consumer services.

Last month, UNH reported that it will release its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. In detail, UnitedHealth Group Inc. will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Friday, January 13, 2023, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors.

In the last month of trading, UNH stock has pulled back by 10.80%. Meanwhile, on Tuesday shares of UNH stock are trading slightly lower off the open by 0.60% at $487.10 a share.

Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

If you enjoyed this article and you’re interested in learning how to trade so you can have the best chance to profit consistently then you need to checkout this YouTube channel. CLICK HERE RIGHT NOW!!

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.