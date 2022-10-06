Best Stocks To Buy For October 2022? 2 Healthcare Stocks In Focus

The healthcare industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, and healthcare stocks are poised to benefit from this growth. This is large because healthcare companies are developing innovative new treatments and technologies that are transforming the way we care for our health. As a result, healthcare stocks offer stock market investors the opportunity to participate in this growth and profit from the success of healthcare companies.

Moreover, healthcare stocks are generally a safer investment that can provide long-term growth potential. When choosing healthcare stocks, it is important to consider the company’s financial stability, future prospects, and management team. Additionally, healthcare stocks offer investors the chance to make a profitable investment in an industry that is making a difference in the world. With this in mind, here are two top healthcare stocks to watch in the stock market today.

Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today

1. Pfizer (PFE Stock)

First up, Pfizer (PFE) is a pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide variety of medicines. This includes prescription and over-the-counter drugs. Also, the company’s primary business segments are pharmaceuticals, biologics and vaccines, consumer healthcare, and animal health. Moreover, the company’s products include such well-known brands as Viagra, Lipitor, and Advil.

PFE Recent Stock News

On Wednesday of this week, Pfizer announced they have completed the acquisition of biotechnology company, Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT). In detail, this acquisition will add a portfolio and pipeline of sickle cell disease (SCD) treatments for Pfizer. Most notably, is GBT’s Oxbryta® (voxelotor). This is a first-in-class medicine that directly targets the root source of sickle cell disease. Also in the announcement, Pfizer completed the acquisition of GBT for $68.50 a share in cash, for a projected total enterprise value of nearly $5.4 billion.

Aamir Malik, Chief Business Innovation Officer, Executive Vice President, Pfizer commented, “With Global Blood Therapeutics’ talent, portfolio, and pipeline now part of Pfizer, we look forward to accelerating innovation and expeditiously bringing multiple potential best-in-class treatments to people living with sickle cell disease.“

PFE Stock Chart

During Thursday morning’s trading session, Pfizer stock is trading down 1.11% at $43.70 a share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN Stock)

Next, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Regeneron’s product pipeline includes therapies for eye diseases, cancer, genetic disorders, inflammation, and other conditions.

REGN Recent Stock News

On Tuesday of this week, Regeneron announced it will release its 3rd Quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 3rd, in the morning before the opening bell. Back in August, REGN reported its second quarter 2022 financial results. Diving in, the company posted second-quarter 2022 earnings of $9.77 per share with revenue of $2.9 billion.

REGN Stock Chart

Year-to-date shares of REGN stock have outperformed the broader market, up 18% so far. Meanwhile, on Thursday morning Regeneron stock is trading at $741.33 per share. Source: TD Ameritrade TOS

