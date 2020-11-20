Best Stocks To Buy For Black Friday 2020

With Black Friday 2020 just around the corner, you may have your eye out for the season’s best savings on electronics and other holiday gifts. Just forget that unbelievably priced television for a second, because you might actually find the best deals in the stock market this holiday season.

Best Black Friday Stocks for 2020

If you’re looking for investments positioned to rally regardless of coronavirus conditions, market experts agree that eCommerce should play a key role.

“We currently favor Consumer Discretionary, which includes major eCommerce players that were already taking market share but have really been the big beneficiaries of social distancing,” says Samana of Wells Fargo, though he notes that holdings in that sector shouldn’t take up more than 15% of an individual investor’s portfolio. “Our other favorable-rated sectors like Technology and Communication Services will also benefit as electronics and streaming services have been popular gifts in these COVID-19-impacted times.”

Spending patterns will be different this year, which should impact how markets perform.

“Most retailers are spreading their Black Friday deals across the entire month of November,” says Simpson with Lake Advisory Group. “This means we may see a more even spread of sales numbers during the month and not the typical boom in sales during one weekend in November after Thanksgiving.”

Consider any of the following companies or their counterparts and competitors for your Black Friday spending spree. It’s important to note that these are not recommendations to buy any particular stock, and you should make sure you do your own research before purchasing any kind of security.

eCommerce Retailers

Amazon (AMZN)

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Etsy (ETSY)

Macy’s (M)

Nordstrom (JWN)

Target (TGT)

Walmart (WMT)

eCommerce-Adjacent Businesses

Paypal (PYPL)

Square (SQ)

Beauty and Personal Care

Coty (COT)

Estee Lauder (EL)

Ulta (ULTA)

Entertainment

FuboTV (FUBO)

Netflix (NFLX)

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Technology

Apple (AAPL)

Best Buy (BBY)

T-Mobile (TMUS)

One area where experts advise that investors proceed with caution is credit providers.

“Higher credit utilization among consumers stemming from Black Friday would put credit providers into higher risk of those consumers defaulting further down the line,” says Pierce Crosby, general manager of TradingView, a trading research platform. “This could have an adverse effect on their share price, considering the already-fragile nature of the economy and credit markets.”

How to Invest for Black Friday

Many investors will already have a well-rounded portfolio in place ahead of Black Friday. Any investment plays might serve as swaps for current holdings in a particular sector, such as trading one major retailer stock for another or a combination of stocks in a particular sector could replace one of your single index fund holdings.

Index fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) long-term investors, though, are already positioned to benefit from any increases in share prices because of their diversified holdings.

The important thing to remember is is to stay away from timing the market, particularly this year when spending patterns may alter how stocks perform in the days leading up to the end of the year. Which is to say, if you’re going to make an investment decision ahead of Black Friday, it should be one that serves your overall financial goals, not one that’s trying to make a quick buck.

“Everyone remembers the great home run hitters, the knockout specialists and the athletes from sports that always seem to make the big play,” says Simpson. “Many people take the same approach with their investment portfolio, constantly looking for that one huge gainer.”

If that sounds like you, Simpson cautions you to take a step back and breathe before upending your portfolio in anticipation of Black Friday sales trends.

“The most successful investors know that it is not one stock that makes a portfolio great, just like it is not one player on a team that makes the team great,” he says.

A sound portfolio’s asset allocation and diversification strategies will hedge against risk while allowing room for market gains—regardless of economic cycles and annual consumer spending events like Black Friday.

Keep an Eye Out for the Santa Claus Rally

The ripple effects of Black Friday—including reports of sales figures from Cyber Monday—can also help fuel what’s often called the “Santa Claus Rally” in markets each year.

“The Santa Claus Rally is the typical end-of-year rally that lasts the final five trading days of December and the first two in January,” says Josh Simpson, financial advisor with Lake Advisory Group in Lady Lake, Fla. “It helps the stock market close out the year on a positive note because of the anticipation of strong fourth quarter numbers.” Since 1950, the S&P 500 has risen about 1.3% each year during that period.

The Santa Claus Rally doesn’t happen every year, though, and how strong or weak a rally will be is nearly impossible to predict. From 2008 to 2018, for example, the last five trading days of the year saw S&P 500 changes of anywhere from 7.4% in 2008 to -3% in 2014.

That’s not to say, however, that November isn’t a keen time to put your eye towards investments to round out your portfolio in key sectors.

“Looking back over the past 20 years, the fourth quarter, which includes Thanksgiving and Christmas, tends to be a positive seasonal period for stocks as robust spending drives economic growth,” says Sameer Samana, chartered financial analyst (CFA) and senior global market strategist with Wells Fargo Investment Institute. That means investors who buy in now may see gains before year-end.

