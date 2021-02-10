Best Stocks To Buy For 2021? 4 Fintech Stocks To Watch

Fintech Stocks Are Off To A Hot Start This Year

If you’re caught up on the latest Bitcoin news, you likely know that fintech stocks are in the hot seat right now. This is thanks to a $1.5 billion investment into the cryptocurrency from electric vehicle titan Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). It is one of the latest large tech companies to not only invest in but eventually start accepting Bitcoin as payment. In fact, there have even been speculations of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) being well-positioned to join the cryptocurrency craze as well. How does this connect to fintech stocks?

Well, to begin with, fintech companies are the bridge that allows most of the general public access to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. Alternatively, they are also key players in this current age of digital finance. Whatever way you cut it, the fintech industry is becoming more essential and is here to stay for the long run. Meanwhile, more conventional top fintech stocks like Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) have mostly seen their shares recover to pre-pandemic levels. Therefore, investors would be logical in looking for the best fintech stocks now. Having read till this point, you might be interested in investing in this industry yourself. If you are, here are four fintech stocks to consider now.

Top Fintech Stocks To Watch

Mogo Inc.

Starting us off is Canadian fintech company Mogo. It offers a wide range of financial services ranging from personal loans, mortgages, a Visa Prepaid Card, and credit score viewing. More importantly, the company also facilitates Bitcoin transactions. This particular service has exploded together with the price of the cryptocurrency over the last month. Mogo saw massive month-over-month jumps of 141% in new Bitcoin accounts added and 323% in Bitcoin transaction volume in January. Likewise, MOGO stock is currently up by over 160% year-to-date. Aside from Bitcoin-related tailwinds, the company has also been hard at work expanding its financial portfolio.

For starters, Mogo acquired leading digital payments solutions provider Carta Worldwide, over two weeks ago. This move expanded Mogo’s addressable market by entering the global $2.5 trillion payments market. Following that, the company expanded into Japan last week via Carta. According to Mogo, this move was in support of the TransferWise multi-currency debit card launch in the country. With this move, Mogo continues to expand its market reach globally and seems eager to make the most of its newly acquired subsidiary. With the company firing on all cylinders now, will you be watching MOGO stock?

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Following that, we will be looking at fintech giant, PayPal. Just like our other entries on this list, the company does facilitate cryptocurrency transactions for its clients. Last week, PayPal reported record figures across the board. For its fourth quarter, the company saw a total payment volume (TPV) of $277 billion, a 39% increase year-over-year. Furthermore, the company’s earnings per share more than tripled over the same time as well. In detail, TPVs across its merchant services and Venmo app grew by 42% and 60% respectively. With PayPal riding both Bitcoin and pandemic tailwinds, PYPL stock continues to soar to greater heights. It has gained by over 230% since the March lows and closed yesterday at a record high. Investors may be wondering if it still has room to run moving forward.

For one thing, the company does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Yesterday, it announced a new collaboration with global commerce solutions provider Digital River (DR). To summarize, PayPal now has a new ‘pay later’ option available to U.S. clients on DR’s e-commerce platform. The “Pay in 4” feature will allow customers to pay for items priced from $30 to $600 across four interest-free payments. Simultaneously, merchants get paid upfront at no additional cost to the customer. As PayPal continues to make waves in the fintech space, could PYPL stock continue to flourish this year? You tell me.

Square Inc.

Another top fintech company on the radar now would be Square. Aside from its Bitcoin-related services, the leading fintech player does bring a lot to the table. Whether it is financial solutions, merchant services, or mobile payment, Square’s offerings compete with the best in the field. For the uninitiated, the company markets software and hardware payments products to businesses of all sizes. At the same time, its consumer-focused digital payment ecosystem, Cash App, has also seen mind-blowing growth in the past year. Square reported having 30 million monthly active users on the app which generated over $2 billion in revenue in its recent quarter. Seasoned investors would be familiar with the meteoric rise of the company. Indeed, SQ stock has and continues to impress with gains of over 200% in the past year. With the current focus on fintech, could investors continue to find more value in SQ stock?

Well, it has been posting phenomenal figures on the business side of things. In its third-quarter fiscal reported in November, it saw a year-over-year surge of 139% in total revenue and 246% in cash on hand. Specifically, Cash App’s gross profit skyrocketed by 212% year-over-year. All things considered, will you be watching SQ stock ahead of Square’s upcoming earnings call on February 23?

Green Dot Corporation

Undoubtedly, Green Dot is a fintech industry-veteran that should not be overlooked. As it stands, Green Dot is the world’s largest prepaid debit card company by market capitalization. The company also boasts an impressive list of clients, to say the least. Its fintech partners include but are not limited to, Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Uber (NYSE: UBER), and Walmart (NYSE: WMT). Equally impressive is GDOT stock’s growth of over 220% since the March selloffs. With Green Dot slated to release its fourth-quarter earnings on February 22, I can see investors watching GDOT stock closely.

For the most part, the company has been hard at work maintaining its current momentum. Last month, the company launched a new mobile bank focused on addressing the two in three Americans “living from paycheck to paycheck”. Through this, Green Dot is leveraging its rich industry experience to provide affordable banking solutions for clients in need. In the long run, this could play out well for Green Dot as it engages consumers amidst these troubling times. Moreover, the company appointed a new CTO in Gyorgy Tomso last week. CEO Dan Henry said, “Gyorgy is a fintech veteran whose deep experience leading technology strategy for financial services companies is going to be instrumental in Green Dot’s growth as a leading fintech.” Has all this convinced you to add GDOT to your watchlist?

