The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 In Right Now

Stock market turmoil in recent weeks may not have put you in the mood to invest, but today actually is an excellent moment to deploy cash. That's because stocks, after tumbling, in many cases have reached bargain valuations -- and this offers you the chance to pick them up for an excellent price. Now you might ask: What if stocks fall further? After all, the market turmoil spurred by President Trump's announcements of tariffs on imports isn't over.

The great news is you don't have to worry about getting in at the very lowest price if you plan on holding stocks for the long term. Performance over a period of weeks or months won't make much of a mark on your returns over time. And over the long term, you can benefit as companies recover from any challenging periods and go on to develop projects and grow earnings. History shows us that indexes, following difficult times, always have advanced. So, though it may be difficult to watch the value of your portfolio stagnate or decline, know that these periods are temporary.

And all of this means it's a great idea to invest now, when prices are down so that you can maximize your gains over the long run. Considering all of this, where should you invest right now? Let's consider the best stocks to buy with $50,000.

Investing with $50,000 or a lot less

First, it's important to note that you can also invest in the companies discussed here with a lot less than $50,000. Even with a few hundred dollars, you can get in on a handful of interesting players right now -- either buying full shares or fractional shares.

Second, though buying opportunities exist throughout industries, I'll focus here on technology stocks -- they've been hit particularly hard by Trump's tariff announcements in recent days considering their reliance on manufacturing abroad. Though Trump decided on exemptions for electronics products, he says these exemptions may be temporary. So technology stocks have remained in the doldrums, and earlier this month, they dragged the Nasdaq into a bear market.

And all of this means technology stocks offer extremely interesting buying opportunities to investors these days. Remember, though, as always to diversify your portfolio to cushion yourself in cases of tough times for one particular company or industry. So, in general, avoid investing a full $50,000 in tech stocks if you don't have holdings in other areas.

Now, with all of that in mind, here are three top stocks to buy now. You can spread your investment across these players -- or include a few other solid players in the mix.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) chips and has put the focus on innovation in order to keep that position. The company just launched its latest architecture and chip, Blackwell, and has set out plans for new launches through the coming two years.

I also like Nvidia's eagerness to quickly manage challenges. For example, when the U.S. limited chip exports to China, Nvidia designed a new chip to meet the export guidelines. Today, as Trump plans tariffs on imports, Nvidia says it aims to produce as much as $500 billion in AI infrastructure in the U.S. over the next few years -- a first for the company.

Today, Nvidia shares trade for 24 times forward earnings estimates, a dirt cheap level for a company that's generated record earnings in recent times and is well prepared for the future.

2. Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has built leadership in e-commerce and cloud computing over the years, and in recent times has put the focus on improving its cost structure and gaining in efficiency. These efforts have been bearing fruit, and Amazon's investment in AI should keep this going -- for example, AI tools help streamline operations in fulfillment centers.

Though tariffs may weigh on Amazon as it imports products, there is a bright side: The company also could benefit as consumers choose to buy on Amazon rather than turning to a foreign rival like China's Shein.

I also like Amazon Web Services' strengths in AI, which helped the cloud unit reach a $115 billion annual revenue run rate last year -- and since we're still in the early stages of AI, this momentum may continue.

Today, Amazon stock trades for 28 times forward earnings estimates, down from more than 42 earlier in the year, making it a solid place to park your investment for the long term.

3. Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) may feel less tariff pressure than many other tech companies. This is because Meta generates most of its revenue through the sales of advertising across its social media apps -- from Facebook to Messenger and Instagram to WhatsApp. Meta produces some hardware, such as its Quest headset, and buys and makes AI chips, so may feel some of the impact -- but this impact might not be extreme.

I also like Meta because it's a clear leader in its main business -- social media -- and at the same time is expanding into other areas such as AI. In fact, Meta has big AI dreams and is investing to make them a reality. The company aims to invest as much as $65 billion this year to support its AI endeavors. So, moving forward, investors may benefit from Meta's proven ability to grow revenue from its social media platforms -- and potentially its position in AI.

Meta stock trades for just 21 times forward earnings estimates right now, offering investors the opportunity to get in on this well-established growth player for a bargain.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Adria Cimino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.