The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Investing is a slow grind that pays off massively over time but takes consistency and patience. Individual investors should always strive to put new funds to work, even if it's $100, $500, or $1,000 here and there. For me, and probably most individuals, a thousand bucks is a lot of money. When it comes time to invest that hard-earned cash, one must choose wisely.

It's about more than picking the right companies. Buy and hold an outstanding stock, and you'll do well over the long haul. But buying fantastic stocks at low prices can make you a lot of money over the long haul.

Although the technology sector has lost some steam recently, artificial intelligence (AI) remains arguably this generation's most important investment opportunity. According to Roots Analysis research, the cumulative AI hardware, software, and services market could grow to over $5.5 trillion over the next decade.

Therefore, long-term investors should consider these pullbacks as buying opportunities. These three "Magnificent Seven" stocks have fallen to compelling price levels. Their anticipated growth opportunities make them arguably the top stocks you can invest $1,000 in right now.

1. Nvidia

AI hyperscalers and their insatiable appetite for AI accelerator chips have propelled Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and crowned it a clear winner in AI's early innings. Nvidia dominates the market for AI chips used to train AI models, and the relentless race to develop more intelligent and capable models has played into Nvidia's hands. Customers can't get enough of the new Blackwell chips, which can operate trillion-parameter AI models at 25 times less cost and energy than its predecessor (Hopper).

There's an argument, especially in light of DeepSeek's success, that efficiency will eventually improve and negate the need for so many chips. However, AI is so early, with uses beyond large language models, such as AI agents, autonomous vehicles, and humanoid robotics. The need for AI to be smart enough to build these products and operate them cost-effectively at scale could fuel chip demand for a while. AI hyperscalers plan to spend over $200 billion on AI infrastructure in 2025 alone.

Over time, Nvidia should have an opportunity to expand beyond data centers. For instance, it recently announced a new supercomputer that can fit on a desktop. Today, Nvidia trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37. Meanwhile, analysts estimate the company will grow earnings by an average of 35% annually over the long term. The resulting PEG ratio of 1 makes Nvidia a no-brainer.

2. Alphabet (Google)

Internet juggernaut Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) built a tremendous business on its Google search engine and ecosystem. Google performs roughly 90% of the world's internet searches. However, the company could be facing its first legitimate challenge. AI models are getting so good at pulling information that people could move away from legacy search engines. OpenAI's ChatGPT launched roughly two-and-a-half years ago, but data from Semrush ranked ChatGPT as the ninth-most trafficked website in February 2025, with a whopping 5.19 billion visits.

That pales compared to Google's 139.9 billion visits, and Alphabet's core Google segment grew revenue by 12.5% year over year in Q4 2024. Google also has its own AI model, Gemini, and has integrated it into its search engine and other software products. Even if Google's growth slows down, it's worth mentioning Alphabet's other exciting opportunities, including a thriving cloud business and Waymo, its expanding self-driving ride-hailing business.

ChatGPT's success has worried the market enough to drag Alphabet's P/E ratio to under 20. Meanwhile, analysts still seem optimistic, with estimates calling for over 16% annualized earnings growth over the long term. Investors shouldn't dismiss ChatGPT, but the stock price reflects that risk. Investors are only paying a 1.2 PEG ratio here. For that value, investors can trust Alphabet to figure things out.

3. Amazon

Cloud leader Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) could be among the biggest AI winners over the next decade. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's leading cloud platform, accounting for approximately 30% of theglobal market AI is still software, so AI models and other applications run on the cloud. According to Goldman Sachs, AI tailwinds could boost the global cloud services market to over $2 trillion by 2030, a 22% annualized growth rate. That means AWS' 2024 sales of $107.6 billion could increase substantially.

The underrated opportunity in Amazon could be how much efficiency AI adds to the e-commerce business over the coming years. AI agents could replace human representatives. Amazon has already begun integrating AI into the marketplace with review summaries. Eventually, self-driving vehicles, drones, and humanoid robotics could start to replace drivers and warehouse employees throughout Amazon's supply chain.

Analysts estimate that Amazon will grow its earnings by an average of 21% annually over the long term. That values the stock at a 1.7 PEG ratio at Amazon's current P/E ratio (35). It could be an exciting decade for Amazon, and the price is right for investors to profit from what could be coming.

