Best Stocks to Buy Now Before Earnings and Hold Forever: GEV, VRT

Investors should consider buying two of the best buy-and-hold stocks on Wall Street heading into their quarterly earnings releases during the week of April 20.

Wall Street is furiously buying stocks as investors cheer the possibility of an Iran deal and stellar, AI-boosted earnings growth (as well as expansion throughout most of the economy).

The two stocks we dive into today benefit directly from the AI spending boom and broader megatrends, including reshoring and soaring electricity demand.

GE Vernova stock has already surged 50% YTD to extend a stellar run since its spinoff as investors clamor to buy one of the most surefire names in the broader AI energy trade.

The $270 billion market-cap gas turbine maker and nuclear energy technology giant is on its way to becoming a real-world and Wall Street titan as its vast portfolio helps power the modern, AI-driven world.

Next up is behind-the-scenes AI-data center infrastructure powerhouse Vertiv, which is working directly with Nvidia. VRT shares have skyrocketed over the last few years, including its nearly 90% YTD climb.

AI remains the driver of another record year of capex spending in 2026, with the AI hyperscalers projected to spend $600 billion to $700 billion, up from roughly $400 billion in 2025.

Plus, the 2026 earnings outlook for the entire Technology sector and the broader market have improved since Q4 earnings season began in mid-January 2026.

GE Vernova and Vertiv provide exposure to key economic superscycles, including AI. Both stocks also crucially allow you to ride the AI train without having to pick the forward-facing tech winners, which could prove to be exceedingly difficult given how rapidly the technologies are evolving.

Why GEV Stock is a Must Buy for Long-Term Growth

U.S. electricity demand is projected to climb 75% to 100% by 2050, driven by the power hunger AI boom (data centers consume as much electricity as midsize cities), tech-focused reshoring, including chip manufacturing, and broader electrification of the economy. Given this context, it makes sense that GE Vernova GEV said in late 2025 that its “electrification backlog will double in the next 3 years.”

GEV raised its outlook once again for 2026 and 2028 when it reported its Q4 results, and said its total backlog will hit $200 billion by 2028. The company is projected to post 18% sales growth in 2026 and 13% higher revenue next year to reach nearly $51 billion.

Wall Street also loves that GEV doubled its quarterly dividend for 2026 and raised its repurchase authorization to $10 billion from $6 billion.



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GE Vernova’s customers reportedly generate roughly 25% of global electricity via its installed base of technologies. The GE spin-off’s portfolio spans nuclear energy technologies, natural gas, electrification, and more.

GEV’s growing portfolio is full of everything that the AI hyperscalers love, especially nuclear energy and natural gas. Its power segment orders soared 77% in the fourth quarter of 2025, led by its gas turbines unit. Meanwhile, it has provided nuclear turbine technologies and services for all reactor types for decades.

Plus, GEV is one of just a handful of likely winners in the next-gen small modular nuclear reactor industry. SMRs have blockbuster potential in a future where they directly power AI data centers and beyond.



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The AI energy stock skyrocketed 620% from its early April 2024 IPO, crushing Nvidia’s 120% and tons of pure-play AI companies. The stock might be a bit overheated in the short run, alongside the entire market. But the last several weeks highlights some of the potential pitfalls of market timing.

GEV reports before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22.

Is VRT the Best AI and Tech Infrastructure Stock to Buy?

Vertiv VRT provides critical digital infrastructure technologies, including power management such as uninterruptible power supplies and distribution. The Columbus, Ohio-based company’s expanding portfolio of integrated back-end technology offerings help AI data centers and beyond run as dependably and efficiently as possible, around the clock.

Its thermal management segment features some best-in-class cooling systems. Vertiv’s liquid cooling offerings are growing in popularity because of the intense heat that cutting-edge AI hardware generates. In fact, AI chip powerhouse Nvidia partnered with Veritiv to help solve the AI cooling problem.



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Vertiv announced at the end of March that it’s expanding its manufacturing footprint to support “growing customer demand for AI, high-density computing, and other critical digital infrastructure applications.” One of the efforts, which is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2027, is set to boost capacity for Vertiv’s crucial liquid cooling and chilled water systems used in advanced thermal management applications.

VRT grew its adjusted earnings by 47% on 28% higher revenue in 2025. The company closed the year with a record AI-boosted backlog. Its earnings outlook surged again after its impressive Q4 report to extend its big run of upward EPS estimates.

It is projected to grow its adjusted EPS by 45% in 2026 and 32% in FY27, nearly doubling its 2025 figure.

The company is also projected to extend its huge run of revenue growth, with sales set to surge 34% in 2026 and 24% in 2027 to reach $17 billion, easily doubling its 2024 sales total—after it almost doubled its revenue between 2020 and 2024.



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The proven AI infrastructure stock has skyrocketed roughly 1,200% in the past five years, including a 2,350% charge in the past three years, easily tripling Nvidia NVDA.

Like GEV and much of the market, Vertiv could be a bit overheated in the short run. It is still worth buying right now, since no one knows how much more the market will run before its next pullback. Bullish investors should then use Vertiv’s next significant pullback as a chance to buy the dip.

VRT will report before the markets open on Wednesday, April 22.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.