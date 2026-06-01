Best Stocks to Buy in June for Long-Term Upside: Veeva Systems

Investors looking to buy beaten-down tech stocks in June with long-term upside might want to consider Veeva Systems VEEV.

The life sciences-focused cloud software stock is down around 45% from its peak, implying approximately 80% upside if it ever returns to its 2021 highs. VEEV reports its Q1 fiscal year 2027 financial results after the stock market closes on Wednesday, June 3.

There are legitimate concerns surrounding Veeva, including growing competition, slowing growth, and mounting fears that AI will gradually make its pharmaceutical and life sciences business software offerings obsolete.

That said, Veeva stock jumped 8% on Monday to cross above a potentially key long-term technical level after finding support near the bottom of the trading range it’s been in for the last six years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Veeva’s average Zack price target marks around 45% upside from its current levels, and it is projected to post double-digit earnings and revenue growth this year and next.

The downturn, mixed with its strong earnings growth outlook, has it trading in line with the Tech sector and over 80% below its highs in terms of forward earnings.

Buy this Tech Stock Now for 80% Upside Potential

Veeva is a cloud software company focused entirely on the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. VEEV helps clients improve and streamline critical business functions, with software and services for research and development, regulatory processes and compliance, safety, clinical trials, marketing, and beyond.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company steadily expanded its reach over the last decade-plus, helping its clients thrive in the new digital everything world. Veeva in late 2022, announced that it would transition away from its long-term partnership agreement with Salesforce (CRM) when it expired in 2025.

More importantly, Veeva laid out plans to migrate customers from its legacy Veeva CRM (built on Salesforce) to its next-generation Vault CRM platform. Veeva is also actively expanding industry-specific AI offerings, including its AI agents.

That said, Wall Street has punished the stock because its days of 25% to 35% growth ended in FY22. Wall Street has legitimate fears that the rapid expansion and evolution of artificial intelligence could eat away at the entire enterprise software market.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Veeva faces head-to-head competition with Salesforce after its split. Investors also got spooked when VEEV said in November 2025 that it expects 14 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies to adopt its next-generation Vault CRM product, which disappointed Wall Street since it was fewer than those using the legacy Veeva CRM platform.

Buy this Stock for Growth, Value, and AI Upside?

Still, the company grew its revenue by 16% for the second straight year in FY26 (period ended January 31). VEEV is projected to grow its FY27 revenue by ~13% and then post ~12% growth in FY28 to climb from $3.20 billion last year to $4.01 billion next year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The biopharma software company is projected to grow its adjusted earnings by over 9% this year and 11% next year, following 23% expansion in FY26. VEEV has beaten our bottom-line estimate for five years running. The chart above showcases its strong long-term earnings growth outlook

The company is also a cash cow, generating a ton of free cash flow, including 30% YoY growth in FY26.

Plus, Veeva’s balance sheet is stellar, with $6.6 billion in cash and equivalents and $9 billion in total assets against zero debt, and $1.8 billion in total liabilities. This backdrop gives the medical software company the ability to constantly pursue more organic growth opportunities across AI and beyond, and make strategic acquisitions.

VEEV stock has climbed 440% in the past decade, lagging Tech’s 540%, but topping the S&P 500’s 290% and crushing Salesforce’s 150%. This market and CRM-beating performance includes its ~45% drop from its 2021 peaks.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It is trading around where it was in April 2020, while offering ~80% upside if it were to ever return to its peaks. Veeva stock climbed above its 21-week moving average after Monday’s 8% surge.

Veeva is on the verge of a potential technical breakout. Plus, its downturn mixed with is strong earnings growth outlook has it trading in line with the Tech sector and over 80% below its highs at 26X forward 12-month earnings.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.